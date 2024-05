Your favourite festival of the year is back in all its usual glory: The Out Of Line Weekender - Dark’n’Electro Edition 2024 Big or small, local and international, the Out Of Line Weekender 2024 will certainly be one for the books. Join us for three days packed with the best of everything dark and electro - From industrial to EBM to rock and Neue Deutsche Härte - We’ve got everything your dark hearts could desire.