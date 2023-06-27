OSS23 / LIDO OSS

Located in one of the most evocative bays of the Syracusan coast, Zen & Jonico will host this year’s Lido OSS. Lido OSS Day tickets are only available via the DICE app and only grant entrance (sunbed not included). Three and Two Night Pass tickets do not include Lido OSS entrance. To reserve a sunbed combo for two (two deck chairs & parasol) shoot an email to lido@ortigiasoundsystem.com, mentioning respectively name, surname and telephone number of the two guests. Only one sunbed combo reservation a day available.