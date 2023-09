Ortigia Sound System Festival 2023 / 1869 — 2071

26 / 30 JULY 2023 ORTIGIA » SIRACUSA SICILIA » ITALIA

Ortigia Sound System Festival welcomes back its community with its ninth edition. This year's lineup will host many, including Acid Arab, Octo Octa, Joy Orbison, Marina Herlop, Buttechno, Valentina Magaletti, and many more to be announced.