Ortigia Sound 2024 1 / 4 AUGUST 2024 ORTIGIA » SIRACUSA » SICILIA » ITALIA

Ortigia Sound is an electronic music festival that mixes the rhythms of the Mediterranean tradition with new trends in contemporary music. Through a carefully curated program of music and artistic performances, we create a tapestry of sights and sounds that reverberate throughout the historic streets and landscapes of this precious island. The festival transforms the picturesque Sicilian island into a haven for music enthusiasts and festival-goers alike. As the sun dips below the horizon, our stages come alive with the beats of renowned artists from around the world.