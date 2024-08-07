Step into the heart of a bustling audition room, where the fate of aspiring performers rests in your hands! This musical theatre cabaret experience transforms you into the judge. You'll decide the pairings, select the ensemble, and ultimately, determine who lands the coveted lead role! Immerse yourself in the thrill of the audition process, as aspiring stars showcase their talent under the spotlight. It's a night of high stakes, dazzling performances and unexpected twists. Ready to hold an Open Call?