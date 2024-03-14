Open Air | NYC Goes Outside

Baltra, CosmoFri, 2 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
Thomas Jack (Extended Set)Sat, 3 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$33.99
ZAMNA FESTIVAL (SATURDAY)Sat, 3 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.13
ZAMNA FESTIVAL (SUNDAY)Sun, 4 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.13
1tbsp, datadataFri, 9 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$39.14
DON DIABLOFri, 9 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $44.40
RAC (DJ Set)Sat, 10 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$45.94
ENTER THE REALM BROOKLYN: GORGON CITY + SPECIAL GUESTSSat, 10 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $76.95
Save Ferris, Kings of the Wild ThingsTue, 13 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$43.18
NOTION, Pocket Fri, 16 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
Helado Negro, Julianna BarwickFri, 16 Aug
Ruins at Knockdown CenterNew York
$35.80
NORA EN PURE PRESENTS PURIFIED NEW YORKFri, 16 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $76.95
LOUIS THE CHILD PRESENTS: ALTER-EGOSat, 17 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $88.07
Sundae Sauuce: ZEEMUFFIN, Travis George, Soul Sugar, Alberto ReyesSun, 18 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$40.79
UNCLE WAFFLESSun, 18 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $50.17
Times Square Live x Elsewhere - x3butterflyTue, 20 Aug
Times SquareNew York
Free
Sadurn, h. pruzWed, 21 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINEThu, 22 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $60.93
Max Styler & Guests in The Ruins by Gray AreaFri, 23 Aug
Ruins at Knockdown CenterNew York
From $32.71
Lavern, Babsy. - Powered by Elsewhere & Project 91Fri, 23 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$33.99
DUKE DUMONTFri, 23 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $76.33
Elsewhere Presents: Classixx Boat Party w/ Fundido & Ale BenitezSat, 24 Aug
Circle Line Sightseeing CruisesNew York
From $65.92
AFROJACK (OPEN TO CLOSE)Sat, 24 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $76.95
DJ MandyThu, 29 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
Mercury in ReggaetonFri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$33.99
S2O NEW YORK (SATURDAY)Sat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $116.91
Blue: Open-Air Festival w. SHIMZA, Spencer Brown, Wakyin, Mikey Lion b2b Lee Reynolds + MoreSun, 1 Sept
Under the K BridgeNew York
From $33.49
S2O NEW YORK (SUNDAY)Sun, 1 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $106.61
Elsewhere Labor Day w/ Ape Drums, Damar Davis, Vonnie Mack, D3NIMMon, 2 Sept
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
Oppidan, Jubilee Fri, 6 Sept
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$33.99
ADRIATIQUE PRESENT XSat, 7 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $82.71
GESAFFELSTEINSun, 8 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $82.71
Nabihah Iqbal, Sugar MilkWed, 25 Sept
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
Deeper Purpose w. Nightfunk in The Ruins | Gray AreaFri, 27 Sept
Ruins at Knockdown CenterNew York
From $27.56
KitoFri, 27 Sept
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
Vintage Culture : Extended SetSat, 28 Sept
Under the K BridgeNew York
From $97.13
Adam Port - Open AirSat, 5 Oct
Ruins at Knockdown CenterNew York
$53.31