Open Air | NYC Goes Outside
Upcoming events
Baltra, Cosmo
Fri, 2 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Thomas Jack (Extended Set)
Sat, 3 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
ZAMNA FESTIVAL (SATURDAY)
Sat, 3 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $54.13
ZAMNA FESTIVAL (SUNDAY)
Sun, 4 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $54.13
1tbsp, datadata
Fri, 9 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$39.14
DON DIABLO
Fri, 9 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $44.40
RAC (DJ Set)
Sat, 10 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$45.94
ENTER THE REALM BROOKLYN: GORGON CITY + SPECIAL GUESTS
Sat, 10 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $76.95
Save Ferris, Kings of the Wild Things
Tue, 13 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$43.18
NOTION, Pocket
Fri, 16 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Helado Negro, Julianna Barwick
Fri, 16 Aug
Ruins at Knockdown Center
New York
$35.80
NORA EN PURE PRESENTS PURIFIED NEW YORK
Fri, 16 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $76.95
LOUIS THE CHILD PRESENTS: ALTER-EGO
Sat, 17 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $88.07
Sundae Sauuce: ZEEMUFFIN, Travis George, Soul Sugar, Alberto Reyes
Sun, 18 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$40.79
UNCLE WAFFLES
Sun, 18 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $50.17
Times Square Live x Elsewhere - x3butterfly
Tue, 20 Aug
Times Square
New York
Free
Sadurn, h. pruz
Wed, 21 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE
Thu, 22 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $60.93
Max Styler & Guests in The Ruins by Gray Area
Fri, 23 Aug
Ruins at Knockdown Center
New York
From $32.71
Lavern, Babsy. - Powered by Elsewhere & Project 91
Fri, 23 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
DUKE DUMONT
Fri, 23 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $76.33
Elsewhere Presents: Classixx Boat Party w/ Fundido & Ale Benitez
Sat, 24 Aug
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
New York
From $65.92
AFROJACK (OPEN TO CLOSE)
Sat, 24 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $76.95
DJ Mandy
Thu, 29 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Mercury in Reggaeton
Fri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
S2O NEW YORK (SATURDAY)
Sat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $116.91
Blue: Open-Air Festival w. SHIMZA, Spencer Brown, Wakyin, Mikey Lion b2b Lee Reynolds + More
Sun, 1 Sept
Under the K Bridge
New York
From $33.49
S2O NEW YORK (SUNDAY)
Sun, 1 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $106.61
Elsewhere Labor Day w/ Ape Drums, Damar Davis, Vonnie Mack, D3NIM
Mon, 2 Sept
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Oppidan, Jubilee
Fri, 6 Sept
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
ADRIATIQUE PRESENT X
Sat, 7 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $82.71
GESAFFELSTEIN
Sun, 8 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $82.71
Nabihah Iqbal, Sugar Milk
Wed, 25 Sept
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Deeper Purpose w. Nightfunk in The Ruins | Gray Area
Fri, 27 Sept
Ruins at Knockdown Center
New York
From $27.56
Kito
Fri, 27 Sept
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Vintage Culture : Extended Set
Sat, 28 Sept
Under the K Bridge
New York
From $97.13
Adam Port - Open Air
Sat, 5 Oct
Ruins at Knockdown Center
New York
$53.31