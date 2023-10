One Love 2022 marks a radical rethink of the events’ traditional musical offering. The intent is to move away from exclusively Jamaican-based music and towards a much wider sound, including rock, soul, and all forms of dance music. It will also celebrate local diversity and ingenuity in music and art and will provide a place where families can enjoy a few simple days out with like-minded people, great live and pre-rec- orded music, a fun and easy atmosphere and a celebration of diversity.