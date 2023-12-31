Browse events
ON THE HORIZON
Upcoming events
MEMBA, LYNY, Fabian Mazur, Gigamesh, Gabriel Liberty
Thu, 28 Dec
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
From $28.77
Maya Jane Coles + Jacques Greene, Vivian Wang, Miane, Niia Guerra, TexassAngell, XANA 101, nasir mf.
Fri, 29 Dec
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $28.77
Elsewhere New Years Eve w/ The Blessed Madonna, DJ Boring, JADALAREIGN, XOXA: Kandylion, Heidy P., HONEY B b2b BOSSY BOOTS, Sissy Elliott + DAYE
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
$110.52
Elsewhere New Year's Day w/ Roosevelt (DJ Set)
Mon, 1 Jan 2024
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
From $23.29
ESG Live! w/ a special screening of "ARE YOU SERIOUS? THE ESG STORY", Sean Sato
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
$40.79
Heartbreakers Ball, Mija, Joopiter + Ultra Violet
Wed, 14 Feb 2024
Elsewhere - The Hall
New York
From $23.29