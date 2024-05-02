Old Blue Last - Bank Holiday

Join us this bank holiday for a jam-packed weekend of live music and entertainment.

Upcoming events

Jim Lockey and the Solemn SunThu, 2 May
The Old Blue LastLondon
£11.22
Live Celtic FolkThu, 2 May
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
MILO KORBENSKIFri, 3 May
The Old Blue LastLondon
£13.20
Nelly Fest: John B (Metalheadz) + Ragga Twins + moreSat, 4 May
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
Mungrul / Dura Mater / Special Guests TBASun, 5 May
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free