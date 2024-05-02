Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Old Blue Last - Bank Holiday
Join us this bank holiday for a jam-packed weekend of live music and entertainment.
Upcoming events
Jim Lockey and the Solemn Sun
Thu, 2 May
The Old Blue Last
London
£11.22
Live Celtic Folk
Thu, 2 May
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
MILO KORBENSKI
Fri, 3 May
The Old Blue Last
London
£13.20
Nelly Fest: John B (Metalheadz) + Ragga Twins + more
Sat, 4 May
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
Mungrul / Dura Mater / Special Guests TBA
Sun, 5 May
The Old Blue Last
London
Free