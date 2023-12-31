Browse events
NYE 2023 in Los Angeles
Upcoming events
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Paranoyds, mike watt + the missingmen, Bombón, and DJ Boss Harmz
Fri, 29 Dec
Alex's Bar
Long Beach
$25.75
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Spiritual Cramp, Expen$ive Shit, Hoop Jail, and DJ Ryann Peebles
Sat, 30 Dec
Alex's Bar
Long Beach
$25.75
Blue Swan Records: Night of the Swan
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
The Glass House
Los Angeles
$42.96
Sam Blasucci Sundays in December (night 4)
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Club Tee Gee
Los Angeles
$17
Jagged Baptist Club, UGHH, Ramonda Hammer
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Los Angeles
$13.60
OFF!, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Schizophonics, & DJs Elisse & Jose (Caja Magica)
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Alex's Bar
Long Beach
$64.38
Minimal Effort: NYE ft. Jimi Jules (Extended Set)
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
1720
Los Angeles
From $40.17