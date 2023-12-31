NYE 2023 in Los Angeles

Upcoming events

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Paranoyds, mike watt + the missingmen, Bombón, and DJ Boss HarmzFri, 29 Dec
Alex's BarLong Beach
$25.75
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Spiritual Cramp, Expen$ive Shit, Hoop Jail, and DJ Ryann PeeblesSat, 30 Dec
Alex's BarLong Beach
$25.75
Blue Swan Records: Night of the SwanSun, 31 Dec 2023
The Glass HouseLos Angeles
$42.96
Sam Blasucci Sundays in December (night 4)Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Club Tee GeeLos Angeles
$17
Jagged Baptist Club, UGHH, Ramonda HammerSun, 31 Dec 2023
Permanent Records RoadhouseLos Angeles
$13.60
OFF!, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, The Schizophonics, & DJs Elisse & Jose (Caja Magica) Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Alex's BarLong Beach
$64.38
Minimal Effort: NYE ft. Jimi Jules (Extended Set)Sun, 31 Dec 2023
1720Los Angeles
From $40.17