NYC Happenings This Weekend

Upcoming events

REALM+: BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2023 END OF SEASON PASS 11 Aug - 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
$1,925.59
REALM: BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2023 END OF SEASON PASS11 Aug - 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
$1,410.59
HOME: BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2023 END OF SEASON PASS11 Aug - 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
$998.59
Sweat Vitus: Yoga by NuSweatSun, 15 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$26.22
Essential Tremors Sun, 15 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
Home And Abroad w/ DJ Ouaga and DJ MastermindSun, 15 Oct
LilliStar at Moxy WilliamsburgNew York
$18.54
CUFFING SZN PART II | Powered by Raw HoneySun, 15 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$25.14
Necrotic Society, Staleworth, Phantom BaySun, 15 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$12.88
Monuments, For the Fallen Dreams, VrstySun, 15 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$32.19
The Mission UK, The Chameleons, Theatre of HateSun, 15 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$65.54
Meds, Sean Spada, Holly CinnamonSun, 15 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$7.94
Roof Show! Michael Hollis, Frankie Sunswept, Pon.farSun, 15 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Analog Sacrifice Day 2Sun, 15 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$22.66
Emarosa w/ The Dangerous Summer + First and ForeverSun, 15 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
Griffin William Sherry & Tall Tall Trees w/ Elijah MannSun, 15 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$31.16
The Narcotix, Charlie Belle, Anjali RoseSun, 15 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Titan to Tachyons - Sana Nagano's Atomic PigeonsSun, 15 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Hannah Diamond, HydSun, 15 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$45.94
Minaret presents: Pedro Martins Radio Mistério BandSun, 15 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Bush Düf feat. Astral Dejection, Ben Zo, ModrianSun, 15 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Forest Döwn Under ft. Eddie DevilleSun, 15 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $42.93
Golden Record w/ David Berrie and friendsSun, 15 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
From Free
Bitch Fest Sun, 15 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$10
Murphy's Law, Rumjacks, Bar Stool PreachersMon, 16 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$39.33
Camping in Alaska, Michael Cera Palin, Riley!Mon, 16 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$29.81
Roof Show! Nite Music, Quartz Casino Band, Brook Pridemore, OperaMon, 16 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Ryan Goodcase and ComradesMon, 16 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$18.13
Funny MomsMon, 16 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$18.54
Multifacet FestMon, 16 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
Breaking Sound NYCMon, 16 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $16.54
Uri Gurvich and E-Folk Mon, 16 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 16 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
DOWNSTAIRS: Karaoke w/ DJ TK (Free!)Mon, 16 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
Free
Producer MondaysMon, 16 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Messa + Maggot Heart w/ Weeping IconTue, 17 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$26.78
Sweat Vitus: HIIT + Flow by NuSweatTue, 17 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$30
Caverns, Dandy Lions, Chris Ahkao, Alex HainesTue, 17 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Laura Galindo, Fish House, Roofer's Union Tue, 17 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$17.10
Roof Show! Ruby, Starcleaner Reunion, Gold Stars for Everyone, CatcityTue, 17 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Alvarius B • Byron Coley • + Special Guests...Tue, 17 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Brooklyn Drum Collective x Threes Brewing presents... Our Wicked JamTue, 17 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
Breaking Sound NYCTue, 17 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $16.54
Spellling, RahillTue, 17 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$33.99
Elsa & Elphaba with Natalie Rotter Laitman & Francesca D'UvaTue, 17 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Glimmer single release partyTue, 17 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Dj Soulseeker, Cal Fish, SoLow, TieflingTue, 17 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 17 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Free
Crawlers, Big GirlTue, 17 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$27.40
THUNDERCAT - IN YO GIRL'S CITY TOUR 2023Tue, 17 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $86.01
Chappell Roan After PartyTue, 17 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
The Chats and Cosmic PsychosWed, 18 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
$36.31
Love Gang, Overdose, Slashers Wed, 18 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Garbage Day: Live w/ special guest DJ Cummerbund, Reporter Katie Notopoulos, Comedian Ena Da & YouTube creators Patrick Willems and Emma LogsdonWed, 18 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$33.99
Wednesday Night JazzWed, 18 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Wicked WednesdayWed, 18 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
Morning Dew, A Kiss Before Dying, DespotWed, 18 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$10.30
Libel / Today's Outfit / Slalomville + MoreWed, 18 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Chris Bullock Radio Child Album Release ShowWed, 18 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Roof Show! Miss Miranda, Sweetbreads, Claire Oznun, WyyrrdWed, 18 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
A Giant Dog, Komodos, DregsWed, 18 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Gold Dime (Record Release) + Mizu (fka Issei Herr) + AnnoWed, 18 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Forro in the Dark, Alexia BomtempoWed, 18 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$19.57
Daniel VillarrealWed, 18 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Butcher Brown w/ CARRTOONS + friendsWed, 18 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
Marinara / Shift Meal / Here For YouWed, 18 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Karaoke Klub Wed, 18 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
Free
LEGENDARY LOCALS - Open Mic night every WednesdayWed, 18 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Seramic *residency* with Jachary and Felicia Douglass Wed, 18 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Sorcha Richardson, PAPAWed, 18 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$29.92
Sonambulo: Dilemastranauta Wed, 18 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Latinos Del MundoWed, 18 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
The Teskey Brothers Acoustic Performance + SigningThu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade NYCNew York
From $22
Light Asylum, Heavy Halo, CuneiformThu, 19 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$27.40
DOWNSTAIRS: Navigayte at PurgatoryThu, 19 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
Free
RA the Rugged ManThu, 19 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$32.19
Ossuary, Ancient Death, Le Morte, Anti-SapienThu, 19 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Drugdealer w/ Immaterial Possession + Foyer RedThu, 19 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
Theresa, Primitive Heart, Katie BuchananThu, 19 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
l.ucas, Walter The Producer, OSÁThu, 19 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$19.57
Roof Show! Sabrina Song (single release), Farrah Hanna, Jules OlsonThu, 19 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
TŌTHThu, 19 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
Namesake / Forty Feet Tall / Fat Trout Trailer ParkThu, 19 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Jazz NightThu, 19 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
A Giant Dog, Skorts, DregsThu, 19 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Femme Folk Night Thu, 19 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Golder, Glom, Circuit Y, Caitlin StarrThu, 19 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$17
Star 80, Matthew Danger Lippman, Stice, pffuThu, 19 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
PAT PARTY!!!Thu, 19 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
Till Late w/ Branqueeno and Baby-GThu, 19 Oct
SILO CommunityNew York
Free
Heat House w/ Wemi, AQ, MochiThu, 19 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
Free
DJ Turbz (w/ Vibeiana)Thu, 19 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
Oops! Halloween Edition Thu, 19 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
Free
Mama Approves | October EditionThu, 19 Oct
Republic Latin FusionNew York
Free
Bag Raiders (DJ Set), HarukaThu, 19 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
From $23.29
Usurp Synapse, Frail Body, Meth, Olth, RespiratorFri, 20 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
Thank You I'm Sorry, Mint Green + moreFri, 20 Oct
Mona Liza StudiosNew York
$15.91
Dessa w/ Arthur MoonFri, 20 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $26.78
Genesis Owusu, Godly the RulerFri, 20 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$33.99
Freak Daddy, Rowa, Ryder HoustonFri, 20 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
James G Barry Band / Alex Mejia's Brass FantasieFri, 20 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Roof Show! Sara Devoe, T.S.Tadin, Living ThingsFri, 20 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
CoH • African-American Sound Recordings • Brandon NickellFri, 20 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Girl Ray, Blue MenaFri, 20 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Modeling/ Overhand Sam/ Stepmom/ Honey CollectiveFri, 20 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
In collaboration with RVNG Intl. & Public Records: Tristan Allen presents Tin Iso and the Dawn A Shadow Puppet Symphony & Album ReleaseFri, 20 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Botfly, The Color Fred, Mile End, Sunflo'erFri, 20 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Untitled Queen presents Untitled (Art Star): Finale Fri, 20 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$24.72
Corollarita, Gabriel Delicious & DJ LizardFri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$20.09
El Universo, Cor De Lux, DD IslandFri, 20 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Dan weiss, Matt Mitchell, Trevor DunnFri, 20 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Sammi Curr Lives!Fri, 20 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$12.88
SESSIONS: MOSCOMAN, NANDU, INVŌKERFri, 20 Oct
The Kings Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $23.33
Project 91 Presents: ÖWNBOSSFri, 20 Oct
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)New York
From $25.75
A Night Of Wahala! w/ DJ Tunez & DJ OlaFri, 20 Oct
Deluxx FluxxNew York
From Free
Golden Record w/Satoshi Tomiie, Maksim b2b Ruslan Fri, 20 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
From Free
IntimidationFri, 20 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$17
Drake Night: The Drake Tribute PartyFri, 20 Oct
Bar Schimmi New York
From $22.66
Fajita Disco NYCFri, 20 Oct
EVOL NIGHTCLUBNew York
$5.67
Come As You Are: 90s Alternative Halloween PartyFri, 20 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$11.33
The Black Parade: Emo & Pop Punk HalloweenFri, 20 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$11.33
SETSHIFTFri, 20 Oct
SerafinaNew York
Free
Gray Area presents Stephan Jolk w/ SOHMI, and moreFri, 20 Oct
MUSICA NYCNew York
From $25.34
Yoi Toki: A Future Funk Party feat. VantageFri, 20 Oct
SchimanskiNew York
From Free
CostaFri, 20 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
KASKADE REDUXFri, 20 Oct
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $87.04
Friday Night Music + Dancing feat Rich FazoFri, 20 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From Free
Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue, Robert PM (live)Fri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$17
GIFT DJs (monthly residency)Fri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Balls Deep Disco Fri, 20 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Secret Weapon: Amadeezy / SUPR SPRT / Dana Lu / JuanDeOneFri, 20 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
$17
Joy Orbison, equiss, x3butterfly, Dinamarca, SoFTT, NY IS HEALING: Triangles, Pero WhateverFri, 20 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $28.77
Fridays in The Atrium at Public Records: TalFri, 20 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
House of Halloween: Syd Silvair's Single ReleaseFri, 20 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
TimaLikesMusic presents That 90's LoveFri, 20 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
From $25.14
KastraFri, 20 Oct
NebulaNew York
$22.66
Friday at The Stranger x Linux Presents: The StranglerFri, 20 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $59.69
Elena Colombi + SepehrFri, 20 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
From $15.45
sksksks + Evian Christ present: REVANCHISTFri, 20 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$31.73
SYNTHICIDE presents SDH, MVTANTFri, 20 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Roof Show! Rock Bands For KidsSat, 21 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$11.85
Sweat Vitus: Group Training by NuSweatSat, 21 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
Solstice Sunset Saturdays ft. Tarun Amasa x DanteSat, 21 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $40.17
Judge / 108 / Age of Apocalypse + more!Sat, 21 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$39.33
Nefariant, Moths, Sun and Flesh, and The UnbrokenSat, 21 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$19.32
Exciter (40 years of Heavy Metal Maniac!), Tower, ShadowlandSat, 21 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
FRENSHIP w/ BizzySat, 21 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$26.78
HOAX, ANIMA!Sat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
From $27.40
Zai, Nory, Jenny Alien, Abbie from MarsSat, 21 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
Reclining Nude, Cold Mess, Adam Patten, Cool Dead WomanSat, 21 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Never Normal x still moving Present BIG FAX! Suzi Analogue + Rocky Snyda + SCRAAATCH + Saye (DJ) + hosted by Liza Dye Sat, 21 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Theophobia • Josephine Network • Tony & The Kiki Sat, 21 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Flatwaves // Silent Mass // Morosis // VarlotsSat, 21 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Be Your Own Pet, Birthday GirlSat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$29.92
Uzi's Cabareggae!Sat, 21 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Maurice Bernstein UPSTAIRSSat, 21 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
DejaVu: The 90’s & 2000’s PartySat, 21 Oct
SchimanskiNew York
From Free
THE I/T DEPARTMENT w/ TEE EM DEE, Khalil, Brandon Blue, & Maddylane Sat, 21 Oct
Deluxx FluxxNew York
From Free
Amapiano CircusSat, 21 Oct
Bar Schimmi New York
$33.99
Bad Rabbit Saturdays: Latin & Reggaetón PartySat, 21 Oct
The Rabbit HoleNew York
From Free
Bad Bunny NightsSat, 21 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$28.33
Jesse MarcoSat, 21 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
From Our Minds: Richie Hawtin, Barbosa, machìna & moreSat, 21 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
From $32.71
Akumandra - New York: David Lindmer, Mateo, EliSat, 21 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
From $28.33
Saturday Night Music + Dancing feat GodSpeedSat, 21 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From Free
Space Motion at Musica NYCSat, 21 Oct
MUSICA NYCNew York
From $29.36
CRISTOPHSat, 21 Oct
The Kings Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
$43.78
DLR "all night long"Sat, 21 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$28.33
Be Cute *Halloween* Sat, 21 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$24.72
Saturdays in The Atrium at Public Records: Razor-N-Tape w/ JKriv + Saucy LadySat, 21 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
BUBBLE_T COSPL_A_ZIASat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
$33.99
Saturday at The StrangerSat, 21 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $69.01
Music For The Masses: Dark '80s New Wave NiteSat, 21 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$11.33
Breathe CarolinaSat, 21 Oct
NebulaNew York
$28.33
Budino + Gee DeeSat, 21 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
From Free
Gimme Gimme Disco: Halloween EditionSat, 21 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$22.94
Perreo Garden: Una Noche en Medellin - Latin Sat, 21 Oct
181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United StatesNew York
From Free
Vitus Halloween MarketSun, 22 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
Free
San PachoSun, 22 Oct
The Roof at Superior IngredientsNew York
$33.99
Ergo, Bria/ToyMachine/Sandile/Aggresive SquirrelsSun, 22 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Revival: Physical Therapy / Justin CudmoreSun, 22 Oct
LilliStar at Moxy WilliamsburgNew York
$17
Mutilated FestSun, 22 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$25.75
Adam Lytle with Devon Church, Kitba, LowpinesSun, 22 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Jawdust, Come Mierda, Hard2Kill, Big ShotSun, 22 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez) - Bring it On 25th Anniversary Tour w/ BuddySun, 22 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $26.78
LPR Presents: A Place to Bury Strangers & Xiu Xiu w/ High.Sun, 22 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$32.96
Teenage Halloween (Album Release Show), TVOD, High WaistedSun, 22 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$20.55
Oxbow, Couch Slut, GnawSun, 22 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$33.99
Sinking Season, Friend Hospital, Caravela, Living RoomSun, 22 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$17
Charlie Lyttle/Andrew Connor/Washburn & The RiverSun, 22 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Roof Show! Miranda and the Beat, Biblioteka, Black MaracasSun, 22 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Wild Arrows (EP Release show)Sun, 22 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Glass Ghost + Strugglin' + Qasim NaqviSun, 22 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
indieballroom volume III: PVA, Wiki, Hotline TNTSun, 22 Oct
Rainbow RoomNew York
$26.06
Chris Forsyth's Evolution Band • Blues AmbushSun, 22 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Kaz Moon, John Roseboro, Chase CeglieSun, 22 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$15.87
Shattered Memories: A Silent Hill Drag RemixSun, 22 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$22.66
Jonathan Finlayson, Ben Wendel, Simon Moullier, Miki Yamanaka, Kayvon Gordon, Harish RaghavanSun, 22 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
RXS - Rick Wonder x Stoon Sun, 22 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $40.17
Bitch Fest Sun, 22 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$10
Joep BevingMon, 23 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $41
Spencer Brill, Stutterboy, Lost on the Sidewalk, Art PopMon, 23 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Roof Show! Who Shot Lulu, Lady Alice, Laura White NoiseMon, 23 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Keegan Konsor, Sexy Damion, JumplinkMon, 23 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$17.81
Aerobicide Halloween: 80s Baby Dance ClassMon, 23 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$26.22
Breaking Sound NYCMon, 23 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $16.54
1 Year Anniversary of “There is Less Sun” Withe w/ H Pruz and Katy ReaMon, 23 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Nublu + LES Enfants de Bohème presents: Julien Lourau and Bojan ZMon, 23 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 23 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
Joep Beving (Late Show)Mon, 23 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $38.94
Producer MondaysMon, 23 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Spite Fuxxx, Hot Knives, Holy Wisdom LLC, Eye RöllerTue, 24 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Rooftop Film: Night of the Living DeadTue, 24 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
Anant Pradhan, Larry McDonaldTue, 24 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$19.57
Prince and Friends: Monstars!Tue, 24 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
O Slow / Bobby Peppermint / The Madeleines + moreTue, 24 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Windbreaker Comedy hosted by Emily & ClareTue, 24 Oct
Pianos: Upstairs LoungeNew York
From $11.33
MajorStage Presents: Live R&B @ The Meadows (Early Show)Tue, 24 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
From $27.50
Joy Again: Night #1!Tue, 24 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Blaque Dynamite (Album Release), DJ sets by Pink Siifu + Stefan RingerTue, 24 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Tue, 24 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Sounds Great! Comedy ShowTue, 24 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
The Lavender Scare Tue, 24 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Daedalus Project | Ballads & Blues Tue, 24 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 24 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Free
DD Walker, GlassioTue, 24 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Comet, Club Casualties, SavoiaTue, 24 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$17.81
MajorStage Presents: Big Ligiee @ The Meadows (Late Show)Tue, 24 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
From $27.50
The Third Annual BAPHTA Celebrity Impersonation Pageant Tue, 24 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Because Of Love Tour ft Walkney, Why Bother +Wed, 25 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$15.45
Wednesday Night JazzWed, 25 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Sweat Vitus: Group Training by NuSweatWed, 25 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
Roof Show! Medium, Public Circuit, Stripes, NylonWed, 25 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Shiverboard / Funeral Dancer / DeciderWed, 25 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
Alex Julia, Pure Intention, Sludgebunny, HeathmongerWed, 25 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
END In-Store PerformanceWed, 25 Oct
Rough Trade NYCNew York
$33
Joy Again: Night #2Wed, 25 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Croaker, Percocet, The OnlysWed, 25 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Squeaky Feet, DizgoWed, 25 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
CULTURA PROFÉTICAWed, 25 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.34
Pique-nique Presents Take Two: Sly5thAve & Jesse Fischer x Head HuntersWed, 25 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$46.35
Hawktail + VäsenWed, 25 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $32.96
Smash Tournament w/ Miss BussyWed, 25 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
Karaoke Klub Wed, 25 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
Free
LEGENDARY LOCALS - Open Mic night every WednesdayWed, 25 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Another One!Wed, 25 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
Free
Victoria AmazonicaWed, 25 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Latinos Del MundoWed, 25 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
The Rendezvous TS Party Wed, 25 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
From $12.36
Muñecas SuciasThu, 26 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
DOWNSTAIRS: Queers GambitThu, 26 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
Free
John, Tunic, A Deer A HorseThu, 26 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
MajorStage Presents: Lil Tracy @ The Brooklyn MonarchThu, 26 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
From $40.99
Roof Show! Late Slip, Diamond Field, Bunny XThu, 26 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Benét • Blue Mena • ZABThu, 26 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
A Beacon School, S.C.A.B.Thu, 26 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$20.55
Wednesday Night JazzThu, 26 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Loscil and Lawrence EnglishThu, 26 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$36.05
Halloween Show: Black Flag, ABBA, Sex Bob-OmbThu, 26 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
Agar Agar w/ Discovery Zone + Jazz LambauxThu, 26 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
GORGON CITY – THE SALVATION TOURThu, 26 Oct
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $75.71
Late Night Variety Tonight: Live!Thu, 26 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
178 Product ft. Sal P (Liquid Liquid), CattyThu, 26 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Language LTD (DJ)Thu, 26 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Hellavision Television Network and Frog Farm Present: The Guy, HellfarmThu, 26 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$5.67
Psymon Spine, Tilden Thu, 26 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$22.66
THIRSTThu, 26 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$41.31
Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) DJ Set + Amber ValentineThu, 26 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Black Lotus HalloweenThu, 26 Oct
TBA Location New York New York
From $108.67
Paradise Club: Aftr Dark (Halloween) Thu, 26 Oct
Paradise Club / The Edition Times SquareNew York
From $40.74
Scream Tribute Show Thu, 26 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Discovery Sessions: Dantiez / Teknono / Rob LuvThu, 26 Oct
SILO CommunityNew York
$28.33
Heat House w/ DJ Moma, AQ, WemiThu, 26 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
$18.54
Chris LiebingThu, 26 Oct
The Chocolate FactoryNew York
$40.69
Oceanvs orientalis & Ilhan ErsahinThu, 26 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$33.99
Mel DebargeThu, 26 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $40.17
Bon Entendeur, Jacques Renault, Lauren MuradaThu, 26 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
From $42.14
Disko Cowboy w/ Special Guests: Robert PM, Phenomenal Handclap Band, Aidan Kennedy, PVA (DJ Set)Thu, 26 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$27.40
The Rocky Horror Picture ShowThu, 26 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Harm’s Way, Fleshwater, Ingrown, JivebombFri, 27 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$32.78
Bell Witch w/ Spirit PossessionFri, 27 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$29.46
Gridlink, Vixen Maw, Syntax, TriacFri, 27 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
Night Spins, Rachel Ana Dobken, ImpostersFri, 27 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$22.66
Casual Male • Old Feels • Special Guests...Fri, 27 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Las Mariquitas presents: Salserx FuturismFri, 27 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
SparkyTown3/AriPappalardo/StreetlightHalo/AlldaysFri, 27 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
That Comedy Though (Free Pizza!)Fri, 27 Oct
SILO CommunityNew York
From $5.67
Rooftop Owloween Madness Cover Show! Mary Shelley (Fleetwood Mac), Viner (Portishead), WifeKnife (Breeders), It's Britney Bitch (Britney Spears), Butthole U. (Billy Idol)Fri, 27 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Liza Anne, FIGHTMASTERFri, 27 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
Marem Ladson + Alici + Jackie WestFri, 27 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
The FUs, Point Blank, Sonic Bomb, SurpriseFri, 27 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$15.45
Public MemoryFri, 27 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$20.09
David Virelles Glitch in the System with Eric McPherson and Morgan Guerin.Fri, 27 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
A Golden Comeback Birthday Party: Monica BangFri, 27 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
THE CITYFOX HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL (FRIDAY)Fri, 27 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.34
The End of the World pt 1: Blackjeans, Aire AtlanticaFri, 27 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$17
Hotel Inferno Halloween ft. Thomas JackFri, 27 Oct
Selina Chelsea New York CityNew York
From $36.99
The Blind Man's Ball Fri, 27 Oct
WeylinNew York
$169.95
Papi Juice Vol 81 - I'm Screaming TooFri, 27 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $25.70
The Rabbit Hole Halloween Friday - LatinFri, 27 Oct
The Rabbit HoleNew York
$22.61
DickAppointment Presents: WHORROR HOUSE Vol. 3Fri, 27 Oct
H0l0New York
From $33.99
Detroit in Effect, Taimur, MorganFri, 27 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
From Free
Daft Disko: Halloween French House + Disco PartyFri, 27 Oct
SchimanskiNew York
From $19.06
Hallo-WhineFri, 27 Oct
Bar Schimmi New York
$33.99
Afrobeats & Amapiano Halloween on the River Fri, 27 Oct
Pier 40New York
From $39.09
Nights of Mystique - 2 Day Pass27 Oct - 29 Oct
The 1896New York
From $113.30
Nights of Mystique - Friday EntryFri, 27 Oct
The 1896New York
From $56.65
SILO Halloween: Baltra / Ma Sha / HarukaFri, 27 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
From $33.99
Tita LauFri, 27 Oct
MUSICA NYCNew York
$29.36
Haunted House Music Halloween Party NYC Fri, 27 Oct
Pier 40New York
From $39.09
We Belong Here: Halloween NYC at The Bowery SavingFri, 27 Oct
CapitaleNew York
From $113.30
FolamourFri, 27 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
$46.10
Reggaeton Rave HalloweenFri, 27 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
From $13.39
Deep Root Tribe Halloween w/ Francis MercierFri, 27 Oct
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)New York
$45.32
The Villains' Ball ft. Brandi Cyrus x Nathan Leong (w/ special guest Ina Nia)Fri, 27 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
$139.05
Circoloco Halloween 2023 (SOLD OUT)27 Oct - 29 Oct
Location TBA, New York City, BrooklynBrooklyn
From $77.77
GinjaFri, 27 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From Free
Ma’am-O-Ween Fri, 27 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Halloween Freakfest Vol. IIIFri, 27 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$39.66
Club Rudy’s Presents: VAVO HalloweenFri, 27 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $20
Fridays in The Atrium at Public RecordsFri, 27 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
Caché Life ; The Wild Forest (Halloween) Fri, 27 Oct
Paradise Club / The Edition Times SquareNew York
From $66.99
MATTNFri, 27 Oct
NebulaNew York
$33.99
Halloweekend: Friday Night at The StrangerFri, 27 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $80.29
Unfiltered Presents: Bad Moon RisingFri, 27 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$19.32
Reggaeton Disco: Halloween Edition Variety ShowFri, 27 Oct
The Myth NYCNew York
From $33.99
Gorgeous GorgeousFri, 27 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
ItaloMADGIC: A Halloween Party with Void Toy Live!Fri, 27 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Anthony Parasole + Mike ParkerFri, 27 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
From Free
Audiofreq, Kami, Bass of Spades, Mav, B3NJI, CimSat, 28 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$30.90
Solstice Halloween Sunset Saturdays ft. DJ PickleSat, 28 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $77.25
FEAR of Missing Out | Sunset CruiseSat, 28 Oct
Pier 36New York
From $22.66
The Classical, Flowermouth, The Grand MalsSat, 28 Oct
Otter House StudiosNew York
$15.45
Gridlink, Bandit, Shock Withdrawal, Nak'aySat, 28 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
Mudhoney w/ HooveriiiSat, 28 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$38.94
Werewolf Bar MitzvahSat, 28 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
Big Show! Eclectic Charango Beats, Bugs in the Dark, Big Bliss, Pinot & the NoirsSat, 28 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Ari Dayan + SourboxSat, 28 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$11.33
Scout Gillett “no roof no floor” 1 year anniversary!Sat, 28 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Tireek / Yung Mallet / Sonnynotnice / Sad HippieSat, 28 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$13.60
A Great Big Pile of LeavesSat, 28 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
Fatboi Sharif, DDM, Maŕa Sat, 28 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$17
True Blood Sat, 28 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
From $24.72
Noi!se, Darkbuster, The Krays, 45 AdaptersSat, 28 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$25.75
THE CITYFOX HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL (SATURDAY)Sat, 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.34
Halloween in Retrograde with YokoO & SoelSat, 28 Oct
VIRGONew York
$99.71
Hot Honey HalloweenSat, 28 Oct
Moxy Williamsburg - Jolene/Lillistar/Bar BedfordNew York
From $37.08
Dope Jams Halloween Ball [Sound Room] + Ge-ology [UPSTAIRS] + Garrett David + Sinéad [Atrium]Sat, 28 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$77.25
Halloween NYC Boat PartySat, 28 Oct
Pier 40New York
From $56.65
The Bloody Disco at Everdene inside the Virgin Hotel New YorkSat, 28 Oct
Everdene Virgin HotelNew York
From $27.81
The Haunting of Hell's KitchenSat, 28 Oct
HK HallNew York
From $45.32
Halloweekend: Saturday Night at The StrangerSat, 28 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $111.19
Good Vibrations: HalloweenSat, 28 Oct
SchimanskiNew York
From $33.99
Bad Rabbit Saturdays: Latin & Reggaetón PartySat, 28 Oct
The Rabbit HoleNew York
From Free
Saturday Night FeverSat, 28 Oct
Virgin Hotels New York City New York
From $40.17
Nights of Mystique - Saturday EntrySat, 28 Oct
The 1896New York
From $56.65
Gray Area presents Oden & Fatzo LIVE w/ Sirus HoodSat, 28 Oct
MUSICA NYCNew York
From $19.52
The Bloody Disco at Everdene Virgin HotelsSat, 28 Oct
Everdene Virgin HotelNew York
From $28.33
SILO Halloween: Cinthie / Gian-Paul / Alexander:LouisSat, 28 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
From $56.65
Doubleheader: Catz ’n Dogz x Nala w. Luzi Tudor Sat, 28 Oct
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)New York
From $18.03
The Book of the Forbidden ft. Rick Wonder, Firpo, and Luis NoronhaSat, 28 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $126.69
Rosa Perreo HalloweenSat, 28 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
From $11.33
Elsewhere Halloween w/ Todd Edwards, Mike Nasty, Alexis Curshé, 1tbsp, DJ Thank You, Immolate w/ D3B2B (Little Dead Ridingh00d B2B Akafaë), Speedlimit, Cryfelt, DJ 91X, Hatechild.Sat, 28 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $71.07
Yes Homo: HOMOWEEN Sat, 28 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY: 1989 (TAYLOR'S VERSION)Sat, 28 Oct
The Bowery ElectricNew York
$19.84
Labyrinth (Halloween) Sat, 28 Oct
Paradise Club / The Edition Times SquareNew York
$1,745.85
NIGHTWAV [A SYNTHWAVE HALLOWEEN]Sat, 28 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Lucas & SteveSat, 28 Oct
NebulaNew York
$45.32
Twinsick HalloweenSat, 28 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $29.05
Club Zia Presents: House of WhorrorsSat, 28 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Paradise Club: The Witching Hour (Halloween)Sun, 29 Oct
Paradise Club / The Edition Times SquareNew York
From $23.28
Circoloco Halloween Sunday (Day & Night) SOLD OUTSun, 29 Oct
99 ScottNew York
$108.67
Sweat Vitus: Yoga by NuSweatSun, 29 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$26.22
Sweat Vitus: Burn x HIIT by NuSweatSun, 29 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$26.22
Gray Area presents Stella Bossi on The RoofSun, 29 Oct
The Roof at Superior IngredientsNew York
From $24.72
Sexyy South HouseSun, 29 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $23.98
Everyday People Roller DiscoSun, 29 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
From $40.95
Rooftop Owloween Madness Cover Show! Cult of Chunk members, Maya Lucia, Uncle Skunk, LEONE, Good Deli & friends, Karabas Barabas & Ousternash, Angela in Chains, JeerleaderSun, 29 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$17.51
Deem's Costume PartySun, 29 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
$12.88
Can't Swim, Belmont, House Parties, Family DinnerSun, 29 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$25.14
Drawn and Quartered, Fulci, MolderSun, 29 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Jeremy Bosch Album ReleaseSun, 29 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
The Uncrtn / Karmella / The Martyr + moreSun, 29 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Spiritual CrampSun, 29 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
International Anthem and Qobuz present Ben LaMar Gay + Tomin'emSun, 29 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Giddy Up ClubSun, 29 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Vicious *Bands/Drag/Dance*29 Oct - 30 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Whack SundaySun, 29 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Tedd Patterson, Steve Martinez Sr. Sun, 29 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
From $22.66
The Forbidden Garden ft. Classmatic x LatmunSun, 29 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
Bitch Fest Sun, 29 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$10
Gbh and NiisMon, 30 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$38.63
Pony, Rare Candy, cool dead womanMon, 30 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$22.29
MajorStage Presents: Live R&B @ DROM (Early Show)Mon, 30 Oct
DROMNew York
From $27.50
Roof Show! Sample Size, The Shining Hours, The Azures, War HoneyMon, 30 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Breaking Sound NYCMon, 30 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $16.54
Cuntaline Mon, 30 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Villains Gala 2Mon, 30 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$14.73
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 30 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
MajorStage Presents: Live R&B @ DROM (Late Show)Mon, 30 Oct
DROMNew York
From $27.50
Producer MondaysMon, 30 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66