Nourished By Time, the Baltimore based songwriter/producer with a unique blend of New Wave, R&B, and Dance returns to London for a three date residency at Laylow. Off the back of dropping his critically acclaimed album Erotic Probiotic 2, earning 'Best New Music' on Pitchfork, “Filtering the sound of ’80s freestyle through a buoyant, time-warped haze, the debut album from singer/producer Marcus Brown is both captivating and elusive