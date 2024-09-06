No Exit/ Aiz Durvīm

“You are your life - and nothing else”. J.P.Sartre. Experience the intensity of "No Exit," inspired by Jean-Paul Sartre’s masterpiece. Three strangers are trapped, forced to confront their darkest selves and each other. Their souls are laid bare, reflecting every regret and despair in a relentless light. As silence screams and the past haunts every moment, there is no escape. The footsteps echo, leaving indelible marks. This journey delves into the depths of the human psyche, exploring the inescapable truths that bind us.