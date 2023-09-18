Located in the infamous 1896 warehouse, this night promises an unforgettable, mystical Halloweekend experience. There will be mesmerizing fire-breathers, jaw-dropping aerialists, and a stacked lineup of performers all under the roof of one warehouse.

Join us on the main floor and prepare to get even closer to the magic.

Highlighted by Tiffany Day's rave debut - DJ Monolid, DJ_Dave, River Moon and more… get ready for a spectacular light show, experience and nights you won’t forget.

Complete Lineup: Tiffany Day Presents: Monolid DJ_Dave (DJ Set) River Moon DENT ZULAN SENAIDA ANNIE LEW B2B MOS

Dress up and prepare to become elevated and get ready for “Nights of Mystique”.

If you have any questions please contact support@foxcollective.productions.