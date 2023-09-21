Nico Widdowson Quartet

Join acclaimed pianist Nico Widdowson and his trio and experience the iconic sounds of Harlem. With classical finesse and a deep passion for the genre, Nico’s dazzling tribute captures the essence of the great Harlem's stride legends such as Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Willie the Lion Smith & Art Tatum bringing their spirit back to life on stage with a vibrant energy. Through their masterful performance, these icons' spirits are rekindled on stage, igniting a vivacious energy that captures the very essence of New Orleans bop and infuses youthful dynamism into the heart of jazz.

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue