Double Emmy award-nominee and star of Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed takes his critically acclaimed alter ego Mr. Swallow on his first UK tour with a mix of new, old, very old and previously unusable material. Expect noise, maths, magic and the whole of Les Mis!

‘One of the most incontrovertibly hilarious hours in town’ ✭✭✭✭✭ The Guardian ‘Split-your-sides hilarious’ ✭✭✭✭✭ Evening Standard ‘Monstrously funny’ ✭✭✭✭✭ The Metro ‘Comic perfection’ ✭✭✭✭✭ The Stage