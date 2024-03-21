New this week: Brighton

Upcoming events

Jordan Rakei: Live + SigningTue, 14 May
Resident MusicBrighton and Hove
From £17.76
SuffocationTue, 11 Jun
CHALK Brighton
From £23.03
Kevin MorbyMon, 1 Jul
CHALK Brighton
From £25.60
The Fall of TroyThu, 1 Aug
CHALK Brighton
From £28.18
Ringo DeathstarrSat, 7 Sept
DUSTBrighton and Hove
£22.77
BrògealThu, 19 Sept
The Prince Albert, BrightonBrighton
£12.10
The SkidsSat, 14 Dec
CHALK Brighton
From £30.75