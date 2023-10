Some of the biggest names in electronic music will grace the New Century in the coming weeks as JBM Music have announced a run of remarkable shows in February, March and April.

Dance fans can look forward to world-class sets from the likes of Lille-based house music producer Bellaire, deep house architect Kerri Chandler, presented in association with The Warehouse Project, techno legend Jeff Mills, with support from enigmatic Manchester DJ, Cleric, and dance trio, Oden & Fatzo.