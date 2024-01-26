National Metal Day in NYC

11/11 is National Metal Day—we'll see you in the pit.

Upcoming events

Krieg, Forest Thrall, Cathedrals In The Night +Fri, 10 Nov
The KingslandNew York
$25.75
Dissonant SeepageSat, 11 Nov
El Bunker Del DiabloNew York
$15.04
Full Of Hell / End / Inter Arma / WakeSat, 11 Nov
Avondale Music Hall Chicago
$30.39
The Bled - 20th Anniversary - Pass The Flask w/ Negative BlastSun, 12 Nov
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$38.24
Goatwhore, Withered, SpiterTue, 14 Nov
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$28.84
Yellow Eyes, Ruin Lust, Goat Piss, Frog MystWed, 15 Nov
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Bit Brigade: "Ninja Gaiden" + "Double Dragon" LIVEThu, 16 Nov
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$22.29
Phobocosm, Saccage, Black Hurst, Heretic BodyhammerFri, 17 Nov
The MeadowsNew York
$26.22
Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, WakeSat, 18 Nov
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$28.84
From Autumn To AshesMon, 20 Nov
The MeadowsNew York
$32.19
BRUJERIA, Piñata Protest, No/Mas, Come MierdaTue, 21 Nov
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$39.33
Swollen Teeth, Godseyes, Loss Becomes, Jelly Fish JamFri, 24 Nov
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Ulcerate, Altars, Titans to TachyonsSat, 25 Nov
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$38.76
Abysmal Lord, Skullshitter, Heretic BodyhammerSun, 26 Nov
The MeadowsNew York
$19.67
Coven & Lucifer w/ Early Moods: The Satanic Panic TourWed, 29 Nov
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
Jarhead Fertilizer, Phobophilic, BacksliderWed, 29 Nov
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
First Fragment, InvictaWed, 29 Nov
The KingslandNew York
$19.32
Kallias, IATT, ViserionFri, 1 Dec
The KingslandNew York
$19.32
Kommand, Funeral Leech, SkullshitterFri, 1 Dec
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Silent Majority, Indecision, Mind Over Matter +Sat, 2 Dec
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$35.82
ImminenceSun, 3 Dec
Location TBA, New York CityNew York
$28.28
Body VoidTue, 5 Dec
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Exmortus, Generation Kill, Hatriot, ClaustrofobiaFri, 8 Dec
The KingslandNew York
$25.24
Mortician, Malignancy, Immortal Suffering, Reeking AuraFri, 8 Dec
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$41.95
Kowloon, Local H, Cherubs: Brutal Panda 15 Yr AnnSat, 9 Dec
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$39.33
BASK, Ghuts, For Fucks SakeTue, 12 Dec
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$15.94
Pitchfork Presents: 100 gecsThu, 14 Dec
Knockdown CenterNew York
$56.40
Sarmat 'Determined to Strike' Record ReleaseFri, 15 Dec
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Horrendous (Record Release) Outer Heaven, Battle EmblemFri, 29 Dec
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$26.22
Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter - Saved! Tour - In The RoundFri, 26 Jan 2024
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$38.94
Ruin Lust, Diabolic OathThu, 1 Feb 2024
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
The Ocean, TWIABP, Shy LowFri, 9 Feb 2024
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$26.22
Go Ahead and Die, Bodybox, Half Heard VoicesSat, 10 Feb 2024
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
SoenSat, 11 May 2024
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$38.94