Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
National Metal Day in NYC
11/11 is National Metal Day—we'll see you in the pit.
Upcoming events
Krieg, Forest Thrall, Cathedrals In The Night +
Fri, 10 Nov
The Kingsland
New York
$25.75
Dissonant Seepage
Sat, 11 Nov
El Bunker Del Diablo
New York
$15.04
Full Of Hell / End / Inter Arma / Wake
Sat, 11 Nov
Avondale Music Hall
Chicago
$30.39
The Bled - 20th Anniversary - Pass The Flask w/ Negative Blast
Sun, 12 Nov
Le Poisson Rouge
New York
$38.24
Goatwhore, Withered, Spiter
Tue, 14 Nov
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$28.84
Yellow Eyes, Ruin Lust, Goat Piss, Frog Myst
Wed, 15 Nov
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$19.67
Bit Brigade: "Ninja Gaiden" + "Double Dragon" LIVE
Thu, 16 Nov
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$22.29
Phobocosm, Saccage, Black Hurst, Heretic Bodyhammer
Fri, 17 Nov
The Meadows
New York
$26.22
Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, Wake
Sat, 18 Nov
The Brooklyn Monarch
New York
$28.84
From Autumn To Ashes
Mon, 20 Nov
The Meadows
New York
$32.19
BRUJERIA, Piñata Protest, No/Mas, Come Mierda
Tue, 21 Nov
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$39.33
Swollen Teeth, Godseyes, Loss Becomes, Jelly Fish Jam
Fri, 24 Nov
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$19.67
Ulcerate, Altars, Titans to Tachyons
Sat, 25 Nov
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$38.76
Abysmal Lord, Skullshitter, Heretic Bodyhammer
Sun, 26 Nov
The Meadows
New York
$19.67
Coven & Lucifer w/ Early Moods: The Satanic Panic Tour
Wed, 29 Nov
Le Poisson Rouge
New York
$32.96
Jarhead Fertilizer, Phobophilic, Backslider
Wed, 29 Nov
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$19.67
First Fragment, Invicta
Wed, 29 Nov
The Kingsland
New York
$19.32
Kallias, IATT, Viserion
Fri, 1 Dec
The Kingsland
New York
$19.32
Kommand, Funeral Leech, Skullshitter
Fri, 1 Dec
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$19.67
Silent Majority, Indecision, Mind Over Matter +
Sat, 2 Dec
The Brooklyn Monarch
New York
$35.82
Imminence
Sun, 3 Dec
Location TBA, New York City
New York
$28.28
Body Void
Tue, 5 Dec
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$19.67
Exmortus, Generation Kill, Hatriot, Claustrofobia
Fri, 8 Dec
The Kingsland
New York
$25.24
Mortician, Malignancy, Immortal Suffering, Reeking Aura
Fri, 8 Dec
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$41.95
Kowloon, Local H, Cherubs: Brutal Panda 15 Yr Ann
Sat, 9 Dec
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$39.33
BASK, Ghuts, For Fucks Sake
Tue, 12 Dec
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$15.94
Pitchfork Presents: 100 gecs
Thu, 14 Dec
Knockdown Center
New York
$56.40
Sarmat 'Determined to Strike' Record Release
Fri, 15 Dec
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$19.67
Horrendous (Record Release) Outer Heaven, Battle Emblem
Fri, 29 Dec
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$26.22
Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter - Saved! Tour - In The Round
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
Le Poisson Rouge
New York
$38.94
Ruin Lust, Diabolic Oath
Thu, 1 Feb 2024
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$19.67
The Ocean, TWIABP, Shy Low
Fri, 9 Feb 2024
The Brooklyn Monarch
New York
$26.22
Go Ahead and Die, Bodybox, Half Heard Voices
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
$32.78
Soen
Sat, 11 May 2024
Le Poisson Rouge
New York
$38.94