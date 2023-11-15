Muccassassina & Hustlaball present Eldorado!

MUCCASSASSINA in partnership with HUSTLABALL BERLIN. present ELDORADO!
Irreverent as ever Muccassassina's New Year's Eve awaits the dawn of 2024 with a golden party. ELDORADO THE SPECTACULAR NYE 2024
Doors open at 22.30 till 07.00 am MEGA MIDNIGHT SHOW
To greet the arrival of 2024, Muccassassina offers you a super artistic production, 3 dancefloors, (Pop, House, Tech House) Live Shows + Only Men Floor in partnership with HUSTLABALL.
Hustaball Floor 🎧 Internation dj: Dj CHARLY (Spain)🇪🇸 Mucca Resident: Aman, Max Raponi 🔥XXX Show: Apolo Adri, Scott Carter, Ken Summers, Lionel Lilac.
Pop and House Floors ⭐ International dj guest: ANA JULIETA (Brasil) 🇧🇷 🎧Dj Charly (Spain)🇪🇸
Show - 👠 On stage: La Diamond (Drag Race Italy 2 winner), Farida Kant (Drag Race Italia 1), Le Riche (Drag Race Italia 1), Melissa Bianchini (Drag Race Italia 3), La Sheeva (Drag Race Italia 3), Raven Idoll, Mistyka & Mucca Dance Company.
Artistic Direction: DIEGO LONGOBARDI Choreography: Federico Patrizi
What New Year's Eve would be without Muccassassina.
Muccassassina@ Qube, the palace of pleasure, via di Portonaccio 212