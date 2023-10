Every Saturday night at Es Paradis, lose yourself on the dance floor to the best in R&B and Hip-Hop at Mon Cheri Ibiza.

Sexy and sophisticated vibes, brought to you through the music of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and many more with live performances from some of the UK’s hottest urban artists and DJs.

Saturday night is about letting your hair down and finding escapism in an unpretentious club setting and that's exactly what Mon Cheri delivers in 2022.