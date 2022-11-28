Mo Pleasure’s MoTown Christmas

Join award-winning American multi-instrumentalist Morris Pleasure for a special christmas performance at the “theatre in the clouds”. From iconic instrumentals to featured solo performances and Christmas carols, Mo and his special featured performers will dazzle audiences with his festive soul, motown and gospel arrangements. Mo is one of the most in-demand MD's in the world today with credits including Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Christina Aguilera, Bette Midler, Earth Wind and Fire, to name a few. He will be joined by Luke Smith (Keys), Jerry Browne (Drums), Alex Davies (Bass) & Dan Reinstein (saxophone), as well as vocalists: Kedma Macias, Greg Dwight , Patrice… as well as some surprise guests.