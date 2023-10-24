Mike Soper Quartet

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Join leading trumpeter Mike Soper and his incredible trio to mix up iconic jazz standards with funk and synth influences, while demonstrating unmatchable musicianship and skill. Mike Soper graduated from the prestigious Trinity College and since then has built up recognition in the London jazz scene. His eclectic mix of genres creates stimulating and unique sounds which amaze audiences. Be prepared for infectious grooves and hard hitting solos bursting onto the scene with a unique sound all of their own.

The Piano Bar Soho is rated in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards as one of the Top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide.

This is an 18+ event