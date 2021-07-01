Miami Music Week 2023

If you’ve been before, you’ll know Miami Music Week (MMW) is a marathon, not a sprint. Since 2011, hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to the south Florida coast at the end of March for a week of top-tier electronic music events at venues in Wynwood, Little Haiti, Miami Beach and more, including Ultra Music Festival, elrow and Get Lost.

But MMW is more than just a place to see some of the biggest names in dance music – it’s a great way to explore Miami, too. We’ve got dive bars to dip into after the pool parties, restaurants to help you fuel up before Get Lost’s 24-hour party, and cultural sites to check out in between. Check your email inbox for our hand-picked ideal weekend at Miami Music Week.