Memorial Day Weekend Events - LA

Upcoming events

Vial Burnout Tour with Rain on Fridays & Suzie TrueThu, 23 May
El CidLos Angeles
$19.78
Young Creatures + Jangus Kangus + Giant Killer BatsThu, 23 May
The ParamountLos Angeles
$18.03
GlitterfoxThu, 23 May
Gold-DiggersLos Angeles
$21.75
Die Spitz, Teen Mortgage, Dagger PolyesterThu, 23 May
ZebulonLos Angeles
$24.83
Beyoncé vs RihannaThu, 23 May
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
$11.33
Family of Light with Host Family and Rose Haze (SF)Thu, 23 May
Harvard & StoneLos Angeles
$11.33
Eastern Margins x Minty Boi: Tohji, SEBii + moreThu, 23 May
1720Los Angeles
$21.12
Advance Base, Karima Walker, Tara Jane O'NeilThu, 23 May
ScribbleLos Angeles
$17.31
Mo Dotti / Lunchbox / SlippersThu, 23 May
Permanent Records RoadhouseLos Angeles
$12.75
TheBandFriday, Fin Peach, Mari SitzmannThu, 23 May
Genghis CohenLos Angeles
$18.39
60JUNO in Los AngelesThu, 23 May
El CidLos Angeles
$20.60
AYYBOThu, 23 May
Sound NightclubLos Angeles
$22.66
IT by Framework ft. Yulia NikoThu, 23 May
The SpotlightLos Angeles
Free
Your Renaissance Fest ft Jeromes DreamFri, 24 May
1720Los Angeles
$40.17
Pop Free, Valley Porno People, Gigi, NothingfeelsgoodanymoreFri, 24 May
Genghis CohenLos Angeles
$14.71
Blazer Sound System, Flaccid Mojo, Beat Detectives, Sun ArawFri, 24 May
ZebulonLos Angeles
$22.77
Smirk w/ Self Improvement, Tube Alloys Fri, 24 May
Permanent Records RoadhouseLos Angeles
$13.60
Shannon Lay, Earth Girl Helen Brown, Wildlife FreewayFri, 24 May
Gold-DiggersLos Angeles
$16.54
Rusty De La Croix, The Blind Trees, Mudd Foote, Dirtydom & The Vibe, Pedro BernardezFri, 24 May
The Mint Los Angeles
$13.39
SUNSET JAZZ (Best Jazz/Funk on Sunset Strip)Fri, 24 May
The Sun RoseLos Angeles
From Free
Carlos Niño + Friends LP release concertFri, 24 May
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
From $25
Sonido Gallo NegroFri, 24 May
The ParamountLos Angeles
$28.84
SynesthesiaFri, 24 May
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Free
Fiel Friday "FREE RSVP" Fri, 24 May
Los GlobosLos Angeles
From Free
Gabriel & DresdenFri, 24 May
Sound NightclubLos Angeles
$28.33
Friday Nights After Hour 12:30am Sat, 25 May
Los GlobosLos Angeles
From Free
Deep House Brunch POOL PARTY [Memorial Day SAT]Sat, 25 May
Skybar at MondrianLos Angeles
$28.33
F93 Presents: 999999999, I Hate Models, Perc, + Annika WolfeSat, 25 May
516 S Anderson StLos Angeles
$95.05
LUST 10th Year Anniversary: Meishi Smile, Baths, Ienne, swanskinSat, 25 May
Location TBA Boyle Heights Los AngelesLos Angeles
$17
Jim White & Marisa Anderson, Myriam GendronSat, 25 May
ZebulonLos Angeles
$32.71
Emo Nite at The Glass House, Pomona, CASat, 25 May
The Glass HouseLos Angeles
$26.58
Rebecca Pidgeon, Elinor Sitrish, Elif Geris, ShalakaSat, 25 May
The Mint Los Angeles
$13.39
Jagged Baptist Club, Boy Deluxe, Hurt HawksSat, 25 May
Permanent Records RoadhouseLos Angeles
$11.33
Tep No w/ Koresma + Britt Lari (BIMINI SET)Sat, 25 May
The ParamountLos Angeles
$29.93
OtterPopSat, 25 May
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Free
FutchSat, 25 May
El CidLos Angeles
$12.36
The Soul Shakedown with DJ CliftonSat, 25 May
ZebulonLos Angeles
Free
Weval (DJ Set)Sat, 25 May
Sound NightclubLos Angeles
$28.33
Koncept Presents: Hector Oaks Live Audio Visual ExperienceSat, 25 May
Location TBA, Los AngelesLos Angeles
From $11.03
WICKED PARADISE - MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND POOL PARTYSun, 26 May
Vista Rooftop at the SLS HotelLos Angeles
$12.36
Hot Dog SundaySun, 26 May
El CidLos Angeles
$12.36
Goodies 2000's Hip Hop Day Party [Memorial Day SUN]Sun, 26 May
Resident DTLALos Angeles
$17
Deep House Brunch BOAT PARTY [Memorial Day SUN]Sun, 26 May
Catalina Classic CruisesLos Angeles
$50.99
Femme Fatale ft Lola Colette, brookelen, & Wasp EaterSun, 26 May
Gold-DiggersLos Angeles
$14.84
Matt Yoka's Zebulon Music Video MarathonSun, 26 May
ZebulonLos Angeles
$13.39
Wait. Think. Fast. w/ The Pretty Flowers + The Howling FaithSun, 26 May
The ParamountLos Angeles
$17
UADASun, 26 May
1720Los Angeles
From $24.52
Acropolis Cinema: Hong Sangsoo's IN OUR DAY + small flower Sun, 26 May
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
$15
The Sour Notes, Waldo Witt, Hamilton BoyceSun, 26 May
Genghis CohenLos Angeles
$14.71
Rawayana ¿Quién trae las cornetas? TourSun, 26 May
The Glass HouseLos Angeles
$39.87
DEEP-LA Presents OSUNLADE & MARQUES WYATTSun, 26 May
Sound NightclubLos Angeles
$24.72
Space Yacht Pool Party Mon, 27 May
Skybar at MondrianLos Angeles
From Free