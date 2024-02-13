Browse events
Memorial Day Weekend Events - LA
Upcoming events
Vial Burnout Tour with Rain on Fridays & Suzie True
Thu, 23 May
El Cid
Los Angeles
$19.78
Young Creatures + Jangus Kangus + Giant Killer Bats
Thu, 23 May
The Paramount
Los Angeles
$18.03
Glitterfox
Thu, 23 May
Gold-Diggers
Los Angeles
$21.75
Die Spitz, Teen Mortgage, Dagger Polyester
Thu, 23 May
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$24.83
Beyoncé vs Rihanna
Thu, 23 May
The Silverlake Lounge
Los Angeles
$11.33
Family of Light with Host Family and Rose Haze (SF)
Thu, 23 May
Harvard & Stone
Los Angeles
$11.33
Eastern Margins x Minty Boi: Tohji, SEBii + more
Thu, 23 May
1720
Los Angeles
$21.12
Advance Base, Karima Walker, Tara Jane O'Neil
Thu, 23 May
Scribble
Los Angeles
$17.31
Mo Dotti / Lunchbox / Slippers
Thu, 23 May
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Los Angeles
$12.75
TheBandFriday, Fin Peach, Mari Sitzmann
Thu, 23 May
Genghis Cohen
Los Angeles
$18.39
60JUNO in Los Angeles
Thu, 23 May
El Cid
Los Angeles
$20.60
AYYBO
Thu, 23 May
Sound Nightclub
Los Angeles
$22.66
IT by Framework ft. Yulia Niko
Thu, 23 May
The Spotlight
Los Angeles
Free
Your Renaissance Fest ft Jeromes Dream
Fri, 24 May
1720
Los Angeles
$40.17
Pop Free, Valley Porno People, Gigi, Nothingfeelsgoodanymore
Fri, 24 May
Genghis Cohen
Los Angeles
$14.71
Blazer Sound System, Flaccid Mojo, Beat Detectives, Sun Araw
Fri, 24 May
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$22.77
Smirk w/ Self Improvement, Tube Alloys
Fri, 24 May
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Los Angeles
$13.60
Shannon Lay, Earth Girl Helen Brown, Wildlife Freeway
Fri, 24 May
Gold-Diggers
Los Angeles
$16.54
Rusty De La Croix, The Blind Trees, Mudd Foote, Dirtydom & The Vibe, Pedro Bernardez
Fri, 24 May
The Mint
Los Angeles
$13.39
SUNSET JAZZ (Best Jazz/Funk on Sunset Strip)
Fri, 24 May
The Sun Rose
Los Angeles
From Free
Carlos Niño + Friends LP release concert
Fri, 24 May
2220 Arts + Archives
Los Angeles
From $25
Sonido Gallo Negro
Fri, 24 May
The Paramount
Los Angeles
$28.84
Synesthesia
Fri, 24 May
The Silverlake Lounge
Los Angeles
Free
Fiel Friday "FREE RSVP"
Fri, 24 May
Los Globos
Los Angeles
From Free
Gabriel & Dresden
Fri, 24 May
Sound Nightclub
Los Angeles
$28.33
Friday Nights After Hour 12:30am
Sat, 25 May
Los Globos
Los Angeles
From Free
Deep House Brunch POOL PARTY [Memorial Day SAT]
Sat, 25 May
Skybar at Mondrian
Los Angeles
$28.33
F93 Presents: 999999999, I Hate Models, Perc, + Annika Wolfe
Sat, 25 May
516 S Anderson St
Los Angeles
$95.05
LUST 10th Year Anniversary: Meishi Smile, Baths, Ienne, swanskin
Sat, 25 May
Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Los Angeles
$17
Jim White & Marisa Anderson, Myriam Gendron
Sat, 25 May
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$32.71
Emo Nite at The Glass House, Pomona, CA
Sat, 25 May
The Glass House
Los Angeles
$26.58
Rebecca Pidgeon, Elinor Sitrish, Elif Geris, Shalaka
Sat, 25 May
The Mint
Los Angeles
$13.39
Jagged Baptist Club, Boy Deluxe, Hurt Hawks
Sat, 25 May
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Los Angeles
$11.33
Tep No w/ Koresma + Britt Lari (BIMINI SET)
Sat, 25 May
The Paramount
Los Angeles
$29.93
OtterPop
Sat, 25 May
The Silverlake Lounge
Los Angeles
Free
Futch
Sat, 25 May
El Cid
Los Angeles
$12.36
The Soul Shakedown with DJ Clifton
Sat, 25 May
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Free
Weval (DJ Set)
Sat, 25 May
Sound Nightclub
Los Angeles
$28.33
Koncept Presents: Hector Oaks Live Audio Visual Experience
Sat, 25 May
Location TBA, Los Angeles
Los Angeles
From $11.03
WICKED PARADISE - MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND POOL PARTY
Sun, 26 May
Vista Rooftop at the SLS Hotel
Los Angeles
$12.36
Hot Dog Sunday
Sun, 26 May
El Cid
Los Angeles
$12.36
Goodies 2000's Hip Hop Day Party [Memorial Day SUN]
Sun, 26 May
Resident DTLA
Los Angeles
$17
Deep House Brunch BOAT PARTY [Memorial Day SUN]
Sun, 26 May
Catalina Classic Cruises
Los Angeles
$50.99
Femme Fatale ft Lola Colette, brookelen, & Wasp Eater
Sun, 26 May
Gold-Diggers
Los Angeles
$14.84
Matt Yoka's Zebulon Music Video Marathon
Sun, 26 May
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$13.39
Wait. Think. Fast. w/ The Pretty Flowers + The Howling Faith
Sun, 26 May
The Paramount
Los Angeles
$17
UADA
Sun, 26 May
1720
Los Angeles
From $24.52
Acropolis Cinema: Hong Sangsoo's IN OUR DAY + small flower
Sun, 26 May
2220 Arts + Archives
Los Angeles
$15
The Sour Notes, Waldo Witt, Hamilton Boyce
Sun, 26 May
Genghis Cohen
Los Angeles
$14.71
Rawayana ¿Quién trae las cornetas? Tour
Sun, 26 May
The Glass House
Los Angeles
$39.87
DEEP-LA Presents OSUNLADE & MARQUES WYATT
Sun, 26 May
Sound Nightclub
Los Angeles
$24.72
Space Yacht Pool Party
Mon, 27 May
Skybar at Mondrian
Los Angeles
From Free