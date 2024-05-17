Meernaa June Residency

Meernaa pairs songwriter Carly Bond’s dusky, dexterous vocals with sensual, technically refined compositions that reference neo-soul, classic R&B, and the passionate side of indie-pop, with influences as diverse as Sade, Cate Le Bon, Minnie Riperton, and Talk Talk. Bond explores heavy themes like addiction and loss through love, as in "I Believe In You." Inspired by Joni Mitchell's melancholy, "On My Line" delves into acceptance and release. "Another Dimension" recounts Bond's dream of meeting her partner before their time. Bond's musical journey, from using music to escape in her youth to forming Meernaa with husband Rob Shelton, reflects her passion. As part of LA's vibrant music scene, Bond collaborates widely and has performed with artists like Helado Negro, Sam Evian and Nilüfer Yanya.