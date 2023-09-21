Join Ars Nova Workshop every last Tuesday of the month at Solar Myth for Sun Ra Arkestra maestro Marshall Allen’s Ghost Horizons, alongside an all-star cast of rotating musicians. After 99 years on the planet, Marshall Allen remains a brilliant imaginative force whose life has spanned nearly the entire history of jazz, and whose career has folded that timeline in on itself in myriad fascinating ways. A key member of the Sun Ra Arkestra for more than six decades and its dauntless leader for the last quarter century, Allen has kept the iconic bandleader’s cosmic torch blazing brightly while forging a path through the spaceways as a singular voice on the alto saxophone and Electronic Wind Instrument (EWI).