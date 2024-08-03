MADE Festival 2024

West Midlands biggest and best music event. MADE Festival is an electronic music festival showcasing the latest in House, Drum & Bass, Bass Music, Hip Hop, Disco, Garage and much more. Established in 2014, MADE Festival highlights the best in the arts that the region has to offer along with many other established acts across numerous stages. Previous line-ups include The Streets, Stormzy, Camelphat, Annie Mac, MK, Chase & Status, Dizzee Rascal, DJ EZ, Fisher, Gorgon City, Giggs, Andy C, Hybrid Minds, Solardo, Kano, AJ Tracey, Sub Focus, Dimension, Bru-C, Hedex, Bou + much much more!

