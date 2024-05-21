Dora Maar (1907-1997) was a prolific photographer, hailing as one of the first artists in the surrealist movement.

However in today’s conversations, her name only appears after a man’s: the infamous Pablo Picasso. He needs no introduction (and we are not inclined to give one). History holds Dora’s romantic involvement with him as the only memorable thing about her, but in this play, Dora is here to tell you differently. Delving into the deepest depths of her career, and his cruelty, battling to escape the association with Picasso that looms over her, whilst bringing you the honest truth about this ‘love story’.