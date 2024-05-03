London Wrestling

Our recommendations for Wrestling events in London.

Upcoming events

The Fall Grrrls: Steel Cage Spectacular!Fri, 3 May
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £22.50
Revolution Pro WrestlingSun, 12 May
229London
£24.81
SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 2024 - DAY 1Sun, 26 May
Electric BallroomLondon
From £25.14
WEEKENDER - SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 202426 May - 27 May
Electric BallroomLondon
From £51.41
SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 2024 - DAY 2Mon, 27 May
Electric BallroomLondon
From £27.42
Revolution Pro WrestlingSun, 2 Jun
229London
£24.81
Revolution Pro WrestlingSun, 7 Jul
229London
£24.81
Riot Cabaret: All Singing All Dancing 2024Fri, 23 Aug
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £17.35
Chapter 170 - WRESTLING NEVER SLEEPSMon, 26 Aug
Electric BallroomLondon
From £28.56
Pro Wrestling NOAH - 2024 UK TOUR - LONDONSun, 8 Sept
Electric BallroomLondon
From £45.70