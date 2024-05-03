Browse events
London Wrestling
Our recommendations for Wrestling events in London.
Upcoming events
The Fall Grrrls: Steel Cage Spectacular!
Fri, 3 May
Big Penny Social
London
From £22.50
Revolution Pro Wrestling
Sun, 12 May
229
London
£24.81
SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 2024 - DAY 1
Sun, 26 May
Electric Ballroom
London
From £25.14
WEEKENDER - SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 2024
26 May - 27 May
Electric Ballroom
London
From £51.41
SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 - 2024 - DAY 2
Mon, 27 May
Electric Ballroom
London
From £27.42
Revolution Pro Wrestling
Sun, 2 Jun
229
London
£24.81
Revolution Pro Wrestling
Sun, 7 Jul
229
London
£24.81
Riot Cabaret: All Singing All Dancing 2024
Fri, 23 Aug
The Clapham Grand
London
From £17.35
Chapter 170 - WRESTLING NEVER SLEEPS
Mon, 26 Aug
Electric Ballroom
London
From £28.56
Pro Wrestling NOAH - 2024 UK TOUR - LONDON
Sun, 8 Sept
Electric Ballroom
London
From £45.70