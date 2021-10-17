London shows for £20 or less

Upcoming events

Metric (Emily & Jimmy): Acoustic + SigningMon, 16 Oct
Rough Trade WestLondon
From £17.04
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Angel!Mon, 16 Oct
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £17
In The Dark: Love and Radio w/ Nick van der KolkMon, 16 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£8.80
Creeper: Album Playback + Q&A + SigningMon, 16 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
Things that go Eeek ! (but Spooky) Mon, 16 Oct
The George TavernLondon
From £6.50
VMOMon, 16 Oct
The Black HeartLondon
£16.83
Strongroom Quiz NightMon, 16 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
From Free
Jessica Fostekew: Potench? (Work In Progress) Mon, 16 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£6.50
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry HillMon, 16 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£18.87
Soho Comedy FactoryMon, 16 Oct
The Blue PostsLondon
£6.18
LENMon, 16 Oct
Village UndergroundLondon
£17.09
RUN LOLA RUNMon, 16 Oct
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
Hand HabitsMon, 16 Oct
OmearaLondon
£16.50
New Music MondaysMon, 16 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
Free
Happy Mondays Comedy : Joe Thomas & more...Mon, 16 Oct
The Amersham Arms London
£7
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)Mon, 16 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Denh Izen, Ebbb, HankMon, 16 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Happy Mondays Comedy New CrossMon, 16 Oct
The Amersham Arms London
£7
Band Of Holy Joy + TV DeathMon, 16 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
COMEDY! Por FavorMon, 16 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£12.50
Kandy MondaysMon, 16 Oct
The RoxyLondon
£4
SUSAN THOMPSON "Sweet Potato Pudding"17 Oct - 21 Oct
182 Shepherds Bush MarketLondon
Free
The Big Creative SocialTue, 17 Oct
Big Penny SocialLondon
Free
An Evening with Afua HirschTue, 17 Oct
EartHLondon
From £19.89
Los FastidiosTue, 17 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£13.20
stepbrother, unlucky, morgan noise Tue, 17 Oct
The SocialLondon
£6
Bianca James (with Lavinia Blackwall & Stilton)Tue, 17 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
Bad Apple presents: special guests plus supports Tue, 17 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£7.70
The Monthly DigestifTue, 17 Oct
The London EDITIONLondon
£16.38
The Science of Attachment StylesTue, 17 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
£17.50
Arthur Hill Tue, 17 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£15.51
Knock2Bag Presents... Harry HillTue, 17 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£18.87
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 17 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
The Orchestra of The Age of Enlightenment: THE NIGHT SHIFTTue, 17 Oct
The George TavernLondon
From £7
Natsuma + support: WIll ReubinTue, 17 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£6
The Lunar Towers // Chris Watson (The Moons)Tue, 17 Oct
Next Door RecordsLondon
Free
Little Thief | LondonTue, 17 Oct
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£11.50
Free Entry: Mid CityTue, 17 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Under The Apple Tree x CMWTue, 17 Oct
Bush HallLondon
£17.92
Silveroller + Circus CannonTue, 17 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£6
The Guinea Pig Club Tue, 17 Oct
The Tattershall CastleLondon
£7.18
Phew + Alison Cotton + Me Lost MeTue, 17 Oct
Cafe OTOLondon
£17.60
Montrell: the last ever showTue, 17 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£11
Wonderbug, The Orchestra (For Now), ShoefigTue, 17 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£6
Ancient Unknown / TvvinnsTue, 17 Oct
The Post BarLondon
£11.22
The Comedy Sack Tue, 17 Oct
Hoxton CabinLondon
£3.50
The Pictures: FOETue, 17 Oct
Close-Up CinemaLondon
Free
Dirty Work + FlounderTue, 17 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Abbie McCarthys Good Karma ClubTue, 17 Oct
Colours HoxtonLondon
£12.25
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)Tue, 17 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
This Is Not A CultTue, 17 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£5.50
Hyelim Kim, John Edwards, Mark Sanders: Sensitive to LightTue, 17 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£10
The Milkshake: Ministry of Sound UV RaveTue, 17 Oct
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £11
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 17 Oct
Zebrano SohoLondon
£5.50
Sneak RaveTue, 17 Oct
XOYOLondon
£4
49 Winchester: SigningWed, 18 Oct
Rough Trade WestLondon
From £17
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 18 Oct
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
Babar Luck's East End TrinityWed, 18 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£11
Giggles For Rem Wed, 18 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £13
Poet's Palace: Music EditionWed, 18 Oct
Queen of the South London
From £8
Jackie Fabulous LiveWed, 18 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£19.06
Jazz2Rocksteady at Ninety OneWed, 18 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From Free
A Night of Brazilian MusicWed, 18 Oct
The Jazz CafeLondon
£19.25
RT Recommends: Man The Lifeboats, LOCKS + 94 GunshipsWed, 18 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
£5
The Love Buzz Wed, 18 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£6
JAZMIN BEANWed, 18 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£20.10
Bixiga 70Wed, 18 Oct
The Jazz CafeLondon
£19.25
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Shoreditch!Wed, 18 Oct
Iron BloomLondon
From £16.95
Andrew CushinWed, 18 Oct
ScalaLondon
£16.83
Noble JacksWed, 18 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
£16.53
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 18 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
Dan Coulthurst Wed, 18 Oct
Next Door RecordsLondon
Free
Aaliyah Zhané at The Forge Wed, 18 Oct
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Some Night In SohoWed, 18 Oct
21SohoLondon
£8
Jamie Perrett with Tutara Peak and guest liveWed, 18 Oct
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£10.20
Donovan HaffnerWed, 18 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£9
Soho Comedy FactoryWed, 18 Oct
The Blue PostsLondon
£6.18
& Friends with Felicity WardWed, 18 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£8.50
Dead Slow Hoot (Single Launch Party)Wed, 18 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
ONLYBANDS ft. Memory of Speke, The New Cut & moreWed, 18 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£10
Pub QuizWed, 18 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£6
M Field & friendsWed, 18 Oct
Servant Jazz QuartersLondon
£13.56
TOBY LEEWed, 18 Oct
100 ClubLondon
£19.60
James Leonard Hewitson / Kiss Club / Max BiancoWed, 18 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
S.A.A.R.A with guest live on Brick LaneWed, 18 Oct
93 Feet EastLondon
£9
The Parasocials w/ Magnolia & Alexandra LeavingWed, 18 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
tmdistantWed, 18 Oct
Folklore HoxtonLondon
£10
AircooledWed, 18 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£11
two blinks, i love youWed, 18 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£11
Death GoalsWed, 18 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
£10
Phew + Ana Da Silva + SunroofWed, 18 Oct
Cafe OTOLondon
£19.60
HoneymoanWed, 18 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£16.32
SkaarWed, 18 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£13.47
Treeboy & Arc + Bo Gritz + bloody/bathWed, 18 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£11
Maria Uzor - debut album releaseWed, 18 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£6.50
Fanchon + Hot StampWed, 18 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Artificially Infeminated: Comedy Show18 Oct - 19 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
£9
Masi Masi, Scarlet & Sock Drawer Wed, 18 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)Wed, 18 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Catherine Maclennan + Inn Echo + Sam CarterWed, 18 Oct
Grand JunctionLondon
£19.08
¡Adios General!Wed, 18 Oct
The JagoLondon
From £9
Black Industrial / Noise Event 4: Ain BaileyWed, 18 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£12
Cirque du SlayWed, 18 Oct
HeavenLondon
£6.50
Jackie Fabulous LiveWed, 18 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£17
Eddie's HouseThu, 19 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
NIghtlives ft CrostpathsThu, 19 Oct
BlondiesLondon
£6
Chiedu Oraka | LondonThu, 19 Oct
Signature Brew Blackhorse RoadLondon
£11
Cuban Mode PartyThu, 19 Oct
Skylight PeckhamLondon
£10.20
Conservative Military ImageThu, 19 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£12.10
Trust Us, We Are Doctors!Thu, 19 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
Neon Naked Life Drawing in WalthamstowThu, 19 Oct
CRATE WalthamstowLondon
From £17
Gavin & Stacey Pub Quiz - BrixtonThu, 19 Oct
Market HouseLondon
£6.12
HALFNUMB LIVEThu, 19 Oct
The Amersham Arms London
From £6
Nicola Guida at Jazz re:freshedThu, 19 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
£6.72
Mark Cake & Christos StylianidesThu, 19 Oct
Next Door RecordsLondon
Free
Juju's Presents: The Mighty ZafThu, 19 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Dirty UndergroundThu, 19 Oct
Peckham AudioLondon
£8.52
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 19 Oct
OsloLondon
Free
Sapphic SoundsThu, 19 Oct
DoñaLondon
£11.22
Johnny Chiodini's High Hill Game NightThu, 19 Oct
Hackney BreweryLondon
£5
Princess xixi single release partyThu, 19 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
£9.50
Grim Sickers | LondonThu, 19 Oct
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£10
Dream Nails: Live + SigningThu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
A Show Called ThursdayThu, 19 Oct
VFDLondon
£9
StarbendersThu, 19 Oct
Boston Music RoomLondon
£18.05
Moon PandaThu, 19 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£13.50
Make FriendsThu, 19 Oct
The GraceLondon
£11.50
Port Louix with Ain't and Kitchen Lover live Thu, 19 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£9.18
Saint Boy / Sam Fraser / Cat Rose SmithThu, 19 Oct
The Four ThievesLondon
£6
Cosette Gobat / Tamesis / Screaming in a PTThu, 19 Oct
The OutpostLondon
From Free
DAAY + Benedict BenjaminThu, 19 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
hekaThu, 19 Oct
Avalon CafeLondon
£12.10
Greg Larsen - We All Have Bloody ThoughtsThu, 19 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£13.47
Genesis Elijah + SupportThu, 19 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£4.50
Strip Light PresentsThu, 19 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£9.50
Satre with Shanilee live Thu, 19 Oct
Folklore HoxtonLondon
£10
Morgan Harper-JonesThu, 19 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£15.44
Bea StewartThu, 19 Oct
The Slaughtered LambLondon
£9
Joey MaxwellThu, 19 Oct
Bermondsey Social ClubLondon
£10
The Umlauts + SHEIVAThu, 19 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
£15.95
K-Music Festival 2023: Groove& + Duo BudThu, 19 Oct
Kings Place (Hall One)London
£19.25
Ragz Originale Thu, 19 Oct
ScalaLondon
£19.44
CloudsurfersThu, 19 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
£11
Saint Leonard, Human Interest, Sweat, Wildwood DadThu, 19 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£6.50
Nish Kumar + SupportThu, 19 Oct
Big Penny SocialLondon
£17.04
Big Knight OutThu, 19 Oct
The George TavernLondon
Free
Sambrooks Brewery Comedy : Jeff Innocent & moreThu, 19 Oct
Sambrook's Brewery TapLondon
From £13.60
Chris LorenzoThu, 19 Oct
The Ton of BrixLondon
£16.50
Blitz PlayhouseThu, 19 Oct
93 Feet EastLondon
£8
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJsThu, 19 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
Free
Handcuff, Hot Stamp, Sabina HellstromThu, 19 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Thursdays (Free)Thu, 19 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
The Early Mornings + Owners ClubThu, 19 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Leftovers + Dunce ImpThu, 19 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Under My Feet w/ Vanity ProductionsThu, 19 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£18
Angel Comedy ThursdaysThu, 19 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
Brick Lane Balearia with Megan LeoThu, 19 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
RipperThu, 19 Oct
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
From £13.20
The Hilarious Deep Amazing London Comedy Show Thu, 19 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
£20
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 19 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
Sam Amidon + MeropeThu, 19 Oct
Cecil Sharp HouseLondon
£18.50
Katie Green: Work In ProgressThu, 19 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£6.50
Hmmp Club x CRÉThu, 19 Oct
The Globe (London)London
£10
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB Thu, 19 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
£4
Bombay Bicycle Club: Intimate Performance + Signing (12pm Doors)Fri, 20 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £17.04
Tom Bright: Unplugged + SigningFri, 20 Oct
Rough Trade WestLondon
From Free
1001 x Off The CuffFri, 20 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
DischargeFri, 20 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£19.25
The Ultimate US Office QuizFri, 20 Oct
Market HouseLondon
£6.12
Clash x Metropolis x RLYFri, 20 Oct
Metropolis StudiosLondon
Free
Taste of '96: Luke Gomm and FriendsFri, 20 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£9
Respair at The Forge Fri, 20 Oct
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Re Rewind - 90’s & 00’s House & Garage Classics!Fri, 20 Oct
Between The BridgesLondon
£6
milkshed.Fri, 20 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
£11.30
Cousin KulaFri, 20 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From £10.54
Them Bloody Kids / ContortionFri, 20 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
£11.21
Big Squeeze Soul x Fracas #8Fri, 20 Oct
The SocialLondon
Free
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 7 pmFri, 20 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
Rockaoke at Juju's - Karaoke Party Fri, 20 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
DANNY & THE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLDFri, 20 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£20.56
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 20 Oct
Market HouseLondon
From Free
The Boat Show Comedy ClubFri, 20 Oct
The Tattershall CastleLondon
£16.95
Bush Hall Presents with Kerry GodlimanFri, 20 Oct
Bush HallLondon
£19.60
CherymFri, 20 Oct
Matchstick PiehouseLondon
£11
Drag Comedy CabaretFri, 20 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £13.56
Broken RecordsFri, 20 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£13.50
nimino (Live) Fri, 20 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
£15
Michael Sebastian & Friends + Caleb KunleFri, 20 Oct
EartHLondon
From £19.89
Föllakzoid + KaukolampiFri, 20 Oct
XOYOLondon
£18
THRTNZ HEARTS MOTION Fri, 20 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£14.30
Traditional Irish Music!Fri, 20 Oct
Jungle ElectricLondon
Free
21Soho Presents...Fri, 20 Oct
21SohoLondon
£16.95
Traditional Irish Music!Fri, 20 Oct
Jungle AcousticLondon
Free
The Elbows RegularFri, 20 Oct
The Birds NestLondon
Free
Bag of Cans | LondonFri, 20 Oct
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£9.50
Automan / waverley / WonderbugFri, 20 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Holy IslandFri, 20 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Bug Teeth / Roscoe Roscoe / janani.fxFri, 20 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
NAMES + Ryan StaticFri, 20 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£11.50
Charlie & The Oscillator + Cowboy Flying Saucer, Sammy T. WintersFri, 20 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£9
Ufonic: Zaumne / o.utlier / StoneFri, 20 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£13
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 20 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
The Rat Pack Stand-up ComedyFri, 20 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£11.50
RipperFri, 20 Oct
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
From £13.20
The Get DownFri, 20 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
REAL LIES (Live) + 1-800 GIRLS (Dj) + NATION UNREST (Live) + ELLES (Live)Fri, 20 Oct
Studio 9294London
£20.16
Safety JacketFri, 20 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Zhenya Strigalev “Glenn Miller Quartet”Fri, 20 Oct
Ladbroke HallLondon
From £15
Tokyo RiddimFri, 20 Oct
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£11.22
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 9:15 pmFri, 20 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
CTM × ICA: Festival Night 1Fri, 20 Oct
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)London
£20.05
K.O.G: Late Night Club ShowFri, 20 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £9.50
Mixtape: P MontanaFri, 20 Oct
Prince of PeckhamLondon
From £8
NIGHT PUBBINFri, 20 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Marcel Dettmann: Bad Manners Residency [4 Fridays]Fri, 20 Oct
PhonoxLondon
From £16.50
Back To 2012 5th Birthday: Deep House ClassicsFri, 20 Oct
The Prince of Wales (Brixton)London
From £14.13
Back to the 90's and 00's!Fri, 20 Oct
ScalaLondon
£6.12
Mahnoor Presents: BOO! Fri, 20 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
£11.30
Hip Hop SoulFri, 20 Oct
The Mix DalstonLondon
£11
30 Years of Metalheadz - LondonFri, 20 Oct
KOKOLondon
From £30.92
Satisfaction: A Sixties Club NightFri, 20 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
House, Hip Hop, Tech House (Loft) Free EntryFri, 20 Oct
EggLondon
£11
Hot GossipFri, 20 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
After Show - McP DJ setFri, 20 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
White Heat ClubFri, 20 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
From Free
Rotation Policy invites: Mafalda and Red GregFri, 20 Oct
The Ton of BrixLondon
£11.50
All Bands On Decks: Yard Act DJ SetFri, 20 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£11
Propane Pres: Dim Flo, Aston Fennessy, Ethan FlintFri, 20 Oct
EggLondon
From £5.50
Roast Battle UKFri, 20 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £6
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 20 Oct
OsloLondon
From Free
The ABBA vs Fleetwood Mac Disco PartyFri, 20 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
£8.80
Blackout ClubFri, 20 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£8
4am Kru : LondonFri, 20 Oct
XOYOLondon
From £15.75
AM After Hours Sat, 21 Oct
ProtocolLondon
From Free
Dirty Dancing BrunchSat, 21 Oct
Between The BridgesLondon
From £28
Oktoberfest BrixtonSat, 21 Oct
Electric BrixtonLondon
£34
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Angel!Sat, 21 Oct
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £17
"Wild Zero" Film ScreeningSat, 21 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
Free
Da Dungeon Sat, 21 Oct
Silks NightclubLondon
From Free
Felicity Ward: WIPSat, 21 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
Delicious Clam All-DayerSat, 21 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
Dr. Martens Made Strong Ldn Sat, 21 Oct
Unit 8 WarehouseLondon
Free
Juju's Presents: Brixton Radio Takeover with SeverinoSat, 21 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Barry Can't Swim: Live (5pm Doors)Sat, 21 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £14.44
Paraiso Disco: House. Disco. Classics.Sat, 21 Oct
Night TalesLondon
From £11.50
Bruk Therapy / Broken Beat, Bruk, Soul, HouseSat, 21 Oct
GrowLondon
£7.14
LDNRBS: Latino Shade Room TakeoverSat, 21 Oct
Peckham AudioLondon
£11.55
ECHO x HOTCUEZ: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL Sat, 21 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£11.22
Pink Oktoberfest 2023Sat, 21 Oct
Between The BridgesLondon
£20.16
Millwall JewSat, 21 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£8.67
The Warlocks + The TelescopesSat, 21 Oct
Signature Brew Blackhorse RoadLondon
£19.25
Guitar WolfSat, 21 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£19.25
No Scrubs! The Ultimate RnB BingoSat, 21 Oct
Market HouseLondon
£8.67
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 21 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
£16.50
600 Nights “Launch Party”Sat, 21 Oct
Qube EastLondon
Free
91 Presents: House of ELSat, 21 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From £8.50
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 7 pmSat, 21 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
The Last Whole Earth Catalog + Lots of HandsSat, 21 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£6
1001 presents Hemlin b2b Lt.DanSat, 21 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Ballin' Jacks, The Roves, Swelt, The Motor ShowSat, 21 Oct
Mascara BarLondon
£8
An Elliott Smith Tribute Show Sat, 21 Oct
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
£13.20
Tep NoSat, 21 Oct
Colours HoxtonLondon
£13.75
Alice AuerSat, 21 Oct
OmearaLondon
£13.75
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 21 Oct
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Mista Trick CollectiveSat, 21 Oct
The ForgeLondon
£16.50
AcresSat, 21 Oct
Boston Music RoomLondon
£16.50
Yowl + Human Resources + DashaSat, 21 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£9
Sirens Of Lesbos Sat, 21 Oct
The Jazz CafeLondon
£16.50
Elise with Ben Stinson and Josh AbermanSat, 21 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Flypaper / Easter / Tom John Hall / GoaliesSat, 21 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
comfort + Birthday Girl + Platonica EroticaSat, 21 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
B.A. JohnstonSat, 21 Oct
Biddle BrosLondon
£6.12
Paper Dress' 16th Birthday - 50s vs. 80s Prom PartySat, 21 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
From £6
King KudaSat, 21 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
£11
Heart of Brass: No Limit Street Band (Live Brass)Sat, 21 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £5.50
Andrew Ashong and FriendsSat, 21 Oct
The Hoxton - HolbornLondon
Free
Frances and the Majesties + ChimerSat, 21 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Mi MyeSat, 21 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
RipperSat, 21 Oct
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
From £13.20
Fausto Mercier, Noneless, Jiyun Xia, Albert.DATASat, 21 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£13.50
Ellie CapocciSat, 21 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Saturday Night ComedySat, 21 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£11.22
POUR IT UPSat, 21 Oct
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£8
Rated R - RnB Classics/Rap AnthemsSat, 21 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
From £5.50
Vibes Can't DoneSat, 21 Oct
Queen of the South London
£11.30
NIGHT PUBBINSat, 21 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Nova Twins (DJ)Sat, 21 Oct
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£11.50
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 9 pmSat, 21 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
CTM × ICA: Festival Night 2Sat, 21 Oct
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)London
£20.05
FadedSat, 21 Oct
The Joiner on WorshipLondon
From £13.50
Interplanetary Criminal: Bluetoof, Miley Serious, Silva Bumpa b2b SkepticSat, 21 Oct
EartHLondon
From £14.28
Culture x Crazy CousinzSat, 21 Oct
Prince of PeckhamLondon
£8
The Mouse Outfit Club Show w/ Kieron Boothe, Mr Switch's 50 Years of Hip Hop + MoreSat, 21 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £12.86
beat connection: NYC Indie DiscoSat, 21 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
Vibrate x Bunda: Trick Or TeaseSat, 21 Oct
The Orange RoomLondon
£11.22
That Perfect BeatSat, 21 Oct
NEON194London
Free
Rinse x Yellow presents BIG YELLOWSat, 21 Oct
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £13.56
A Disco In a Str!p ClubSat, 21 Oct
MetropolisLondon
From £6.12
The House & Disco OdysseySat, 21 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
£8.80
So Fresh So CleanSat, 21 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
£9
DJ Assault + Miss BashfulSat, 21 Oct
PhonoxLondon
£18.50
Roni Size x LTJ BukemSat, 21 Oct
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £18.87
Pangaea Disco - Disco, Funk, House & AfroSat, 21 Oct
The Prince of Wales (Brixton)London
£6.50
Soul City: House & Disco All Night LongSat, 21 Oct
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £5.50
London's Proper Indie NightSat, 21 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Late Night Superglue with Tom RiesSat, 21 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
A Decade of Disco Freaks W/ Noble & Heath + DKSat, 21 Oct
OsloLondon
£5.50
Kitchen Porter Presents: Midnight InfernoSat, 21 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£6
Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Rose MatafeoSat, 21 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£12.10
La La & FriendsSat, 21 Oct
Village UndergroundLondon
£17.85
Camden Rocks ClubSat, 21 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£8
Matroda + GuestsSat, 21 Oct
EggLondon
From £5.50
VIVA BrazilSat, 21 Oct
LightboxLondon
From £7
VIVA Reggaeton - Airlines SpecialSat, 21 Oct
Fire & LightboxLondon
From £9.50
Age Of Consent // 80s & New Wave NightSat, 21 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£7
Pull Up To The BumperSat, 21 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£8.80
Beyond MidnightSat, 21 Oct
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From Free
Writing GymSun, 22 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
Free
All Day DiscoSun, 22 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Juju's Presents: All Day DiscoSun, 22 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
OPEN DECKSSun, 22 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Dig The New Breed!Sun, 22 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£7.70
Grassroots Protest: Activism from BelowSun, 22 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From £7.20
London Music Festival: 7-Band All-dayerSun, 22 Oct
The Hope & AnchorLondon
£11.22
Madeleine Dring Celebration ConcertSun, 22 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From Free
Quadrant Close / 2far2jump / Theo Adler + moreSun, 22 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£7.70
Ye VagabondsSun, 22 Oct
EartHLondon
From £19.89
Joe Sutherland: Flexing (some new material)Sun, 22 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
Girls Love Soul SessionsSun, 22 Oct
DoñaLondon
£6
Every Rumour, Every Asian, All At Once ImprovSun, 22 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£8.50
Priya Ragu: Live + SigningSun, 22 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £13.54
Jimmy Whispers w/ DUBAIS + James ReesSun, 22 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£7.50
ArcaeonSun, 22 Oct
229London
£10
Sunday Special Comedy with Nish KumarSun, 22 Oct
Up The CreekLondon
£11
Pink Eye Club's Sunday RoastSun, 22 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£6
Soho Comedy FactorySun, 22 Oct
The Blue PostsLondon
£6.18
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)Sun, 22 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Interruption Show (comedians, interrupted)Sun, 22 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£10.50
Mohamed Errebbaa & Tagna GrooveSun, 22 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
Free
4 x ComedySun, 22 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£10.20
Bounce House: MondayMon, 23 Oct
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £7
ENNÈ "The Kings Wisdom"23 Oct - 28 Oct
Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush MarketLondon
Free
Breakin Science & Drumatics 16+ London Early HalloweenMon, 23 Oct
ScalaLondon
From £41.31
Saints Of DeathMon, 23 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£9.90
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Shoreditch!Mon, 23 Oct
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £17
Troxy Wurlitzer: Aaron Hawthorne plays LIVE for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1923)Mon, 23 Oct
TroxyLondon
From £7
A Nightmare of Indie PopMon, 23 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£9.18
Strongroom Quiz NightMon, 23 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
£2
HALFNUMB LIVEMon, 23 Oct
Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)London
From £6
CU: Bloodworm + Funhaus & MiddingMon, 23 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£6.50
Pip Blom: Live + SigningMon, 23 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £12.40
'Acid w/ Jesus' and Friends: Free Live ComedyMon, 23 Oct
Jungle ElectricLondon
Free
CORALINEMon, 23 Oct
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
Soho Comedy FactoryMon, 23 Oct
The Blue PostsLondon
£6.18
Pub QuizMon, 23 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£6
Mon RoviaMon, 23 Oct
Folklore HoxtonLondon
£16.63
Lande HektMon, 23 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£10
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)Mon, 23 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Happy Mondays Comedy New CrossMon, 23 Oct
The Amersham Arms London
£7
Dee Allum WIPMon, 23 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£6.50
Kandy MondaysMon, 23 Oct
The RoxyLondon
£4
Anthony's "The Outsiders" & Sasha's "The Rebirth"23 Oct - 28 Oct
Arch 172ALondon
Free
Bounce House: TuesdayTue, 24 Oct
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £7
Citizen Live Showcase #2 - w/ SinplusTue, 24 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
Rich Fulcher's U.S. Election Show -- W.I.P.Tue, 24 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
LDNRBS X YEMI YOHANNES: LET YOURSELF BE RE(A)D 2 Tue, 24 Oct
Great Beyond BrewerLondon
£8.24
Stone: LiveTue, 24 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £10.50
Yuriko Kotani: Work In ProgressTue, 24 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£7.50
The Art History of Studio Ghibli w/ Helen McCarthyTue, 24 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
£17.50
The Remedy: The Chase, Wax-Tree-CastTue, 24 Oct
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£10
Ginger RootTue, 24 Oct
EartHLondon
£19.89
K-Music Festival 2023: HaepaaryTue, 24 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£15.71
LOST SOCIETYTue, 24 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£18.06
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 24 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
thistle. w/ Holy Loaf + Sunny Gym + Persian FursTue, 24 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£6
Paul's DaughterTue, 24 Oct
Next Door RecordsLondon
£6.12
Weird Brainz / The Quiet Screamers /Nouveau BleachTue, 24 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
The Death Of Pop / LifterTue, 24 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
ALASKALASKATue, 24 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£14.85
InstituteTue, 24 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£16.30
Bee-Sides with Intimate FriendsTue, 24 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£8.80
Flo BlueTue, 24 Oct
Bermondsey Social ClubLondon
£13.20
Mon RoviaTue, 24 Oct
Folklore HoxtonLondon
£16.63
cruushTue, 24 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£9
PuppetTue, 24 Oct
Colours HoxtonLondon
£13.75
Louis Brennan + Swimmers JacksonTue, 24 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£14.04
zzzaharaTue, 24 Oct
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
£9.54
The Bug Club + supportsTue, 24 Oct
100 ClubLondon
£18.80
The Guinea Pig Club Tue, 24 Oct
The Tattershall CastleLondon
£7.18
NOËPTue, 24 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
£13
Sweeping Promises + Güner KünierTue, 24 Oct
Studio 9294London
£13.75
The Royston ClubTue, 24 Oct
ScalaLondon
£18.87
Bonny DoonTue, 24 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£15.75
Pinkfiz / La Nouvelle MusiqueTue, 24 Oct
The Water RatsLondon
£11.22
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)Tue, 24 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Bokani Dyer Presents Radio SechabaTue, 24 Oct
The JagoLondon
£16.50
iluvliveTue, 24 Oct
POP BrixtonLondon
Free
Clarice Jensen + VÄLVĒTue, 24 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£17
Elf Lyons : WIPTue, 24 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£9.50