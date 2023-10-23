Browse events
London Halloween Picks
Upcoming events
Breakin Science & Drumatics 16+ London Early Halloween
Mon, 23 Oct
Scala
London
From £41.31
Riot Cabaret: Monster Smash
Tue, 24 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £21.22
Witch Perfect
Wed, 25 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £12.24
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Night - EXTRA DATE!
Thu, 26 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £9.69
Old School Hip Hop Party - Halloween Special
Thu, 26 Oct
Lightbox
London
From Free
Bingo Lingo Halloween Special
Fri, 27 Oct
Big Penny Social
London
From £9.05
The Old Queens Head Halloween Special
Fri, 27 Oct
The Old Queens Head
London
From £8
Halloween Got Soul
Fri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
From £6
Halloween Got Soul
Fri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £5
Halloween Got Soul
Fri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
BOOgie Nights: Grooves from beyond the grave
Fri, 27 Oct
Hootananny Brixton
London
From £11.64
ULTIMATE POWER - BAT OUT OF HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
Fri, 27 Oct
229
London
From £16.80
Saved By The 90s Halloween Party (London)
Fri, 27 Oct
Big Chill
London
£11
The BOWL Halloween - Bowling, Karaoke & Party
Fri, 27 Oct
All Star Lanes (White City)
London
£33.66
Stanton Sessions Halloween Special
Fri, 27 Oct
E1
London
£33
Camden Rocks Halloween Bonanza - Part 1
Fri, 27 Oct
The Underworld
London
£16.50
A Drag Show Brunch - Halloween Special feat Black Peppa & Elektra Fence
Sat, 28 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
From £30.80
Dance On Arrival - The Purge Halloween!
Sat, 28 Oct
LDN EAST
London
From £24.56
La Fiesta Halloween - 93 Feet East
Sat, 28 Oct
93 Feet East
London
From £26.40
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Night
Sat, 28 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From Free
MIMIs
Sat, 28 Oct
EartH
London
£18.98
Studland Soho: Halloween
Sat, 28 Oct
HERE at Outernet
London
From £22.04
The Grand's Halloween Party 👻🪩
Sat, 28 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £14.28
Halloween Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 28 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Faded - Haunted Halloween
Sat, 28 Oct
229
London
From £20
Camden Rocks Halloween Bonanza - Part 2
Sat, 28 Oct
The Underworld
London
£22
Pxssy Palace Halloween Daytime Party
Sun, 29 Oct
fabric
London
From £15.75
The 69 Eyes
Sun, 29 Oct
229
London
£31.50
Hocus Pocus Movie Night!
Tue, 31 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £10
Samhain
Tue, 31 Oct
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
From £15