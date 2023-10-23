London Halloween Picks

Upcoming events

Breakin Science & Drumatics 16+ London Early HalloweenMon, 23 Oct
ScalaLondon
From £41.31
Riot Cabaret: Monster SmashTue, 24 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £21.22
Witch PerfectWed, 25 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £12.24
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Night - EXTRA DATE!Thu, 26 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £9.69
Old School Hip Hop Party - Halloween Special Thu, 26 Oct
LightboxLondon
From Free
Bingo Lingo Halloween SpecialFri, 27 Oct
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £9.05
The Old Queens Head Halloween SpecialFri, 27 Oct
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £8
Halloween Got SoulFri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £6
Halloween Got SoulFri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £5
Halloween Got SoulFri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £5
BOOgie Nights: Grooves from beyond the graveFri, 27 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £11.64
ULTIMATE POWER - BAT OUT OF HALLOWEEN SPECIALFri, 27 Oct
229London
From £16.80
Saved By The 90s Halloween Party (London)Fri, 27 Oct
Big ChillLondon
£11
The BOWL Halloween - Bowling, Karaoke & PartyFri, 27 Oct
All Star Lanes (White City)London
£33.66
Stanton Sessions Halloween SpecialFri, 27 Oct
E1 London
£33
Camden Rocks Halloween Bonanza - Part 1Fri, 27 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£16.50
A Drag Show Brunch - Halloween Special feat Black Peppa & Elektra FenceSat, 28 Oct
Between The BridgesLondon
From £30.80
Dance On Arrival - The Purge Halloween!Sat, 28 Oct
LDN EASTLondon
From £24.56
La Fiesta Halloween - 93 Feet EastSat, 28 Oct
93 Feet EastLondon
From £26.40
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie NightSat, 28 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From Free
MIMIsSat, 28 Oct
EartHLondon
£18.98
Studland Soho: Halloween Sat, 28 Oct
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £22.04
The Grand's Halloween Party 👻🪩Sat, 28 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £14.28
Halloween Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til LateSat, 28 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, ManchesterManchester
Free
Faded - Haunted HalloweenSat, 28 Oct
229London
From £20
Camden Rocks Halloween Bonanza - Part 2Sat, 28 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£22
Pxssy Palace Halloween Daytime PartySun, 29 Oct
fabricLondon
From £15.75
The 69 EyesSun, 29 Oct
229London
£31.50
Hocus Pocus Movie Night!Tue, 31 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £10
Samhain Tue, 31 Oct
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)London
From £15