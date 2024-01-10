London Gigs in January

PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 10 Jan
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : P1ONEER] IN LONDONFri, 12 Jan
TroxyLondon
From £87.21
'Wake Me In The Morning', A Live Show by Sebb MastersSat, 13 Jan
The Lower ThirdLondon
£16.83
Klashnekoff, Blak Twang, Sparkz + MoreSat, 13 Jan
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £9.60
Folly Group: Live + SigningTue, 16 Jan
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £11.50
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 17 Jan
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
91 Presents: Binker GoldingWed, 17 Jan
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
£13.60
Lev3ls x Romantic Therapy Present: An Immersive Experience With Jazzi Sirius Wed, 17 Jan
The Lower ThirdLondon
£12.35
CABALWed, 17 Jan
The UnderworldLondon
£18.06
The Fauns: Live + SigningFri, 19 Jan
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £12.50
91 Presents: Doctor Gosso & FriendsFri, 19 Jan
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From £6
Marsha SwansonFri, 19 Jan
Bush HallLondon
£16.80
TootArdFri, 19 Jan
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £9.60
Enemies of TurinSat, 20 Jan
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From £9.64
PinhaniSat, 20 Jan
Islington Assembly HallLondon
From £53.10
It Bites FDSun, 21 Jan
Islington Assembly HallLondon
From £35.81
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 24 Jan
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
Gia FordWed, 24 Jan
The Lower ThirdLondon
£10.20
UKAEA (Album Launch) + Harrga + John Doran (DJ)Wed, 24 Jan
Corsica StudiosLondon
£12
BECKY SIKASAThu, 25 Jan
The Lower ThirdLondon
£13.47
ThylacineThu, 25 Jan
Village UndergroundLondon
From £20.66
WIZE x GEE LEEThu, 25 Jan
Venue MOT Unit 18London
£14
LEAF HOUNDFri, 26 Jan
The UnderworldLondon
£29.28
Brad Stank: Live + SigningFri, 26 Jan
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £13.50
Das KooliesFri, 26 Jan
MOTH ClubLondon
£22
Büsra KayikciFri, 26 Jan
Bush HallLondon
£18.48
FeersumSat, 27 Jan
The Lower ThirdLondon
£22.44
Celestial Diadem presents Post-MetalSat, 27 Jan
229London
£28
J Mahon + StrawbeySat, 27 Jan
The Waiting RoomLondon
£7
The GulpsMon, 29 Jan
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£12.10
KieferTue, 30 Jan
Islington Assembly HallLondon
From £24.28
Mary OcherTue, 30 Jan
The Waiting RoomLondon
£15.68
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 31 Jan
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
His Lordship: Live + SigningWed, 31 Jan
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £12.50
Frisco presents THE DEN - Wiley, Big Narstie, Flowdan, Sir Spyro + MoreWed, 31 Jan
Village UndergroundLondon
From £17.85
33Wed, 31 Jan
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)London
£14.50
Colour Me Blood Red + Dead Horse + Ich Bin FinnWed, 31 Jan
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£5.50