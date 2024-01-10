Browse events
London Gigs in January
Upcoming events
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 10 Jan
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : P1ONEER] IN LONDON
Fri, 12 Jan
Troxy
London
From £87.21
'Wake Me In The Morning', A Live Show by Sebb Masters
Sat, 13 Jan
The Lower Third
London
£16.83
Klashnekoff, Blak Twang, Sparkz + More
Sat, 13 Jan
Hootananny Brixton
London
From £9.60
Folly Group: Live + Signing
Tue, 16 Jan
Rough Trade East
London
From £11.50
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 17 Jan
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
91 Presents: Binker Golding
Wed, 17 Jan
Ninety One Living Room
London
£13.60
Lev3ls x Romantic Therapy Present: An Immersive Experience With Jazzi Sirius
Wed, 17 Jan
The Lower Third
London
£12.35
CABAL
Wed, 17 Jan
The Underworld
London
£18.06
The Fauns: Live + Signing
Fri, 19 Jan
Rough Trade East
London
From £12.50
91 Presents: Doctor Gosso & Friends
Fri, 19 Jan
Ninety One Living Room
London
From £6
Marsha Swanson
Fri, 19 Jan
Bush Hall
London
£16.80
TootArd
Fri, 19 Jan
Hootananny Brixton
London
From £9.60
Enemies of Turin
Sat, 20 Jan
Ninety One Living Room
London
From £9.64
Pinhani
Sat, 20 Jan
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £53.10
It Bites FD
Sun, 21 Jan
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £35.81
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 24 Jan
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
Gia Ford
Wed, 24 Jan
The Lower Third
London
£10.20
UKAEA (Album Launch) + Harrga + John Doran (DJ)
Wed, 24 Jan
Corsica Studios
London
£12
BECKY SIKASA
Thu, 25 Jan
The Lower Third
London
£13.47
Thylacine
Thu, 25 Jan
Village Underground
London
From £20.66
WIZE x GEE LEE
Thu, 25 Jan
Venue MOT Unit 18
London
£14
LEAF HOUND
Fri, 26 Jan
The Underworld
London
£29.28
Brad Stank: Live + Signing
Fri, 26 Jan
Rough Trade East
London
From £13.50
Das Koolies
Fri, 26 Jan
MOTH Club
London
£22
Büsra Kayikci
Fri, 26 Jan
Bush Hall
London
£18.48
Feersum
Sat, 27 Jan
The Lower Third
London
£22.44
Celestial Diadem presents Post-Metal
Sat, 27 Jan
229
London
£28
J Mahon + Strawbey
Sat, 27 Jan
The Waiting Room
London
£7
The Gulps
Mon, 29 Jan
The Shacklewell Arms
London
£12.10
Kiefer
Tue, 30 Jan
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £24.28
Mary Ocher
Tue, 30 Jan
The Waiting Room
London
£15.68
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 31 Jan
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
His Lordship: Live + Signing
Wed, 31 Jan
Rough Trade East
London
From £12.50
Frisco presents THE DEN - Wiley, Big Narstie, Flowdan, Sir Spyro + More
Wed, 31 Jan
Village Underground
London
From £17.85
33
Wed, 31 Jan
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
£14.50
Colour Me Blood Red + Dead Horse + Ich Bin Finn
Wed, 31 Jan
The Shacklewell Arms
London
£5.50