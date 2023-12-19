Our festive programme is part of this year’s 12 days of Christmas in our own winter wonderland and themed cocktail lounges. This year our Golden Circle ticket holders and members also receive golden tickets for our special holiday lucky draw. Programmed by gypsy jazz aficionado Matt Holborn of The London Django Collective. The Gypsy Jazz Sessions are a weekly night born out of the desire to celebrate the energetic and vibrant gypsy jazz scene in London. Expect several top virtuoso musicians to drop in throughout the night for this showcase of world-class improvisation, musical flare and swing. The legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned. Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership. The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue