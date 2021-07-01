The London Django Collective is a project born to create a place for musicians in London influenced by the musical legacy of the great Django Reinhardt. Join us for a special concert celebrating some of Django’s most interesting recordings, taking place in Rome at the end of the 1940s. These were some of the last recorded moments with his longtime musical partner Stephane Grappelli and in a lineup not often recreated in the “Gypsy Jazz” world featuring drums rather than rhythm guitar. London Django Collective, led by gypsy jazz aficionados Matt Holborn and Harry Diplock, bring their unique approach to jazz to Alfie's.

Perched above the lively bustle of Soho's Greek Street, Alfie's Jazz Club is a true London gem. Once a costumers house in the swinging sixties, this gallery loft still exudes its vibrant ambiance and eclectic style. Now part of the esteemed Soho Live Music Club scene, Alfie’s welcomes you to immerse yourself in its quintessentially London charm.