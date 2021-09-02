LOCOMOTIVE DISCO X LATE NIGHT DISCO

Following on from our successful journeys into music with Disco Freaks in August, we're chartering a new series of events from the guys at Late Night Disco throughout September; jump on board every Saturday at Oslo, Hackney.

Late Night Disco are a Hackney-based DJ duo who have been filling dancefloors with their love of disco and feel-good funk edits up and down the country for seven years, supporting artists such as Dave Lee, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Dr Packer, Horse Meat Disco, Dimitri from Paris & more, and performing at festivals from El Dorado to Brixton Disco Festival.