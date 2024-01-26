Live in Manchester

Upcoming events

ProtomartyrMon, 23 Oct
YES The Pink RoomManchester
£22.72
John Carroll KirbyTue, 24 Oct
YES The Pink RoomManchester
£20.16
Lancey FouxThu, 2 Nov
O2 RitzManchester
£29.58
The Pigeon DetectivesFri, 3 Nov
New CenturyManchester
From £25.40
FinchTue, 7 Nov
Manchester AcademyManchester
£42.03
McKinley DixonWed, 8 Nov
GulliversManchester
£13.44
CrumbSat, 11 Nov
Band on the WallManchester
£20.67
Willie J HealeySat, 18 Nov
Band on the WallManchester
£17.55
Yazmin LaceyThu, 23 Nov
YES The Pink RoomManchester
£16
Yves Tumor - "To Spite or Not to Spite"Fri, 24 Nov
New CenturyManchester
From £31.42
Jesus PieceSun, 10 Dec
Canvas 1Manchester
£17.75
LankumFri, 26 Jan 2024
Albert Hall ManchesterManchester
£22.44
Fatoumata DiawaraFri, 2 Feb 2024
New CenturyManchester
From £23.36
A. SavageThu, 8 Feb 2024
YES The Pink RoomManchester
£16.80
Lord ApexFri, 12 Apr 2024
Canvas 1Manchester
£18.69
Sounds From The Other City 2024Sun, 5 May 2024
Chapel Street and The Crescent, SalfordSalford
£33.66