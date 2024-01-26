Browse events
Live in Manchester
Upcoming events
Protomartyr
Mon, 23 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£22.72
John Carroll Kirby
Tue, 24 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£20.16
Lancey Foux
Thu, 2 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
£29.58
The Pigeon Detectives
Fri, 3 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £25.40
Finch
Tue, 7 Nov
Manchester Academy
Manchester
£42.03
McKinley Dixon
Wed, 8 Nov
Gullivers
Manchester
£13.44
Crumb
Sat, 11 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£20.67
Willie J Healey
Sat, 18 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£17.55
Yazmin Lacey
Thu, 23 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£16
Yves Tumor - "To Spite or Not to Spite"
Fri, 24 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £31.42
Jesus Piece
Sun, 10 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£17.75
Lankum
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£22.44
Fatoumata Diawara
Fri, 2 Feb 2024
New Century
Manchester
From £23.36
A. Savage
Thu, 8 Feb 2024
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£16.80
Lord Apex
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
Canvas 1
Manchester
£18.69
Sounds From The Other City 2024
Sun, 5 May 2024
Chapel Street and The Crescent, Salford
Salford
£33.66