Live Events in Brighton

Upcoming events

Neal FrancisSat, 25 May
DUSTBrighton and Hove
£27.92
Katy KirbySat, 15 Jun
DUSTBrighton and Hove
£17.62
KNEECAP: Exclusive Film Screening + In ConversationTue, 18 Jun
Duke's at Komedia PicturehouseBrighton
From £28.05
Los Campesinos!Sat, 28 Sept
CHALK Brighton
From £23.03
New Model ArmyTue, 15 Oct
CHALK Brighton
From £30.75
Kamasi WashingtonFri, 18 Oct
CHALK Brighton
From £35.90
Bob VylanTue, 22 Oct
CHALK Brighton
From £25.09