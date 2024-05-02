LIVE at Public Records

Upcoming events

Claire Chase & JACK Quartet - Density 2036, Part XI: Terry RileyThu, 2 May
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Long Play: Matmos + Arone Dyer + Qasim NaqviSat, 4 May
Public RecordsNew York
$27.81
Pique-nique presents Joseph Shabason: Welcome to Hell + Spencer ZahnWed, 8 May
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Grace Cummings + Miriam ElhajliThu, 9 May
Public RecordsNew York
$21.63
Seafood Sam + Pink SiifuFri, 10 May
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
tilt + June McDoom UPSTAIRSWed, 15 May
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Moon KingFri, 17 May
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Chase Elodia + Catherine Brookman + Becca StevensSat, 18 May
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Dean Johnson UPSTAIRSWed, 22 May
Public RecordsNew York
$32.96
JACK Quartet + Taylor Deupree’s sti.ll (album release) + Joseph Branciforte & Theo Bleckmann (LP2 album release)Wed, 22 May
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Afrikan Sciences and HPRIZM present: High ScienceFri, 24 May
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Salt Cathedral + NOIASat, 25 May
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Gwenifer Raymond + Adeline HotelWed, 29 May
Public RecordsNew York
$22.66
Astoria + Lipsticism + Lava GullsSat, 1 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Sam Gendel and Sam WilkesSun, 2 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$41.20
Sam Gendel and Sam WilkesMon, 3 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$41.20
Terence Etc.Wed, 5 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Akusmi + Christopher TignorThu, 6 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Bill MackayFri, 7 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Brooklyn Maqam presents: Taktouka BandSat, 8 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Bendik Giske w/ Concrete HusbandFri, 14 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Underground SystemSat, 15 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Juana MolinaTue, 18 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$32.96
Backwoodz Studioz Presents ShrapKnel Album ReleaseWed, 19 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
Kaelin EllisFri, 21 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Hannah FrancesSat, 22 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
ML BuchSun, 23 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$32.96
Whitney Johnson and Lia Kohl + Ka Baird + More EazeWed, 26 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Liana FloresThu, 27 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Khotin + Ian Kim JuddFri, 28 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Takuya Nakamura Sat, 29 Jun
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Cassandra JenkinsThu, 11 Jul
Public RecordsNew York
$27.81
The O'My's + Rich JonesFri, 12 Jul
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Mabe FrattiSat, 13 Jul
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Nathan Dies + Hien + AliciFri, 19 Jul
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
Antipop ConsortiumFri, 26 Jul
Public RecordsNew York
$36.05
Astrid Sonne + Christelle BofaleMon, 23 Sept
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90