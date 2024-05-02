Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
LIVE at Public Records
Upcoming events
Claire Chase & JACK Quartet - Density 2036, Part XI: Terry Riley
Thu, 2 May
Public Records
New York
$30.90
Claire Chase & JACK Quartet - Density 2036, Part XI: Terry Riley
Thu, 2 May
Public Records
New York
$30.90
Long Play: Matmos + Arone Dyer + Qasim Naqvi
Sat, 4 May
Public Records
New York
$27.81
Pique-nique presents Joseph Shabason: Welcome to Hell + Spencer Zahn
Wed, 8 May
Public Records
New York
$30.90
Grace Cummings + Miriam Elhajli
Thu, 9 May
Public Records
New York
$21.63
Seafood Sam + Pink Siifu
Fri, 10 May
Public Records
New York
$25.75
tilt + June McDoom UPSTAIRS
Wed, 15 May
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Moon King
Fri, 17 May
Public Records
New York
$23.69
Chase Elodia + Catherine Brookman + Becca Stevens
Sat, 18 May
Public Records
New York
$30.90
Dean Johnson UPSTAIRS
Wed, 22 May
Public Records
New York
$32.96
JACK Quartet + Taylor Deupree’s sti.ll (album release) + Joseph Branciforte & Theo Bleckmann (LP2 album release)
Wed, 22 May
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Afrikan Sciences and HPRIZM present: High Science
Fri, 24 May
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Salt Cathedral + NOIA
Sat, 25 May
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Gwenifer Raymond + Adeline Hotel
Wed, 29 May
Public Records
New York
$22.66
Astoria + Lipsticism + Lava Gulls
Sat, 1 Jun
Public Records
New York
$23.69
Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes
Sun, 2 Jun
Public Records
New York
$41.20
Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes
Mon, 3 Jun
Public Records
New York
$41.20
Terence Etc.
Wed, 5 Jun
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Akusmi + Christopher Tignor
Thu, 6 Jun
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Bill Mackay
Fri, 7 Jun
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Brooklyn Maqam presents: Taktouka Band
Sat, 8 Jun
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Bendik Giske w/ Concrete Husband
Fri, 14 Jun
Public Records
New York
$23.69
Underground System
Sat, 15 Jun
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Juana Molina
Tue, 18 Jun
Public Records
New York
$32.96
Backwoodz Studioz Presents ShrapKnel Album Release
Wed, 19 Jun
Public Records
New York
$20.60
Kaelin Ellis
Fri, 21 Jun
Public Records
New York
$30.90
Hannah Frances
Sat, 22 Jun
Public Records
New York
$20.60
ML Buch
Sun, 23 Jun
Public Records
New York
$32.96
Whitney Johnson and Lia Kohl + Ka Baird + More Eaze
Wed, 26 Jun
Public Records
New York
$23.69
Liana Flores
Thu, 27 Jun
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Khotin + Ian Kim Judd
Fri, 28 Jun
Public Records
New York
$30.90
Takuya Nakamura
Sat, 29 Jun
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Cassandra Jenkins
Thu, 11 Jul
Public Records
New York
$27.81
The O'My's + Rich Jones
Fri, 12 Jul
Public Records
New York
$25.75
Mabe Fratti
Sat, 13 Jul
Public Records
New York
$23.69
Nathan Dies + Hien + Alici
Fri, 19 Jul
Public Records
New York
$20.60
Antipop Consortium
Fri, 26 Jul
Public Records
New York
$36.05
Astrid Sonne + Christelle Bofale
Mon, 23 Sept
Public Records
New York
$30.90