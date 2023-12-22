Our festive programme is part of this year’s 12 days of Christmas in our own winter wonderland and themed cocktail lounges. This year our Golden Circle ticket holders and members also receive golden tickets for our special holiday lucky draw.

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for the swinging and upbeat sounds of the Liam Stevens Trio - one of the UK's hottest young swing bands. The leader of the trio, Liam 'Foxcub' Stevens, is well-known on the jazz scene for his virtuosic bebop chops and energetic performances. These Soho Live All Stars never disappoint, expect a sensational evening of virtuosic bebop and electrifying swing music delivered by their high level of quality, passion and musicianship.

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue