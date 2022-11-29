Legendary Voices at Christmas

Four of London’s most talented vocalists grace the stage with an all star band to salute the legendary vocalists we know and love that we hear every year at Christmas time, artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Etta James, Frank Sinatra. The line-up includes from the UK, Britains Got Talent Winner Richard Hadfield, and Jazz Club owner George Hudson and then from around the world Louise Messenger, jazz star from Australia and award winning recording artist Natalie Oliveri from the United States. What better way to get you into the holiday mood.