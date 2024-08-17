It’s locked down, whilst Boris Johnson and his party were having parties convincing us all to stay indoors...

Tracy’s 2.1 family heading for minus 0.1 situation. 1 out of 7 will be addicted, I guess I’m winning. “AND THE PRIZE GOES TO”...

Provoking emotions, that’s heart warming, stringing laughter and tears, of dark comedy.

Research states it takes up to six times to give anything addictive up? What's your addiction?...

‘Last Sixth’ to kick addiction, habit, journeys on Tracy’s addiction/ cold-turkey within the trauma of lockdown. what seeps into, present day, that’s not healed/ worked on.