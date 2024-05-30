Thesy Surface, from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," takes on Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, in a fresh one-woman show that blends Gossip Girl, Bridgerton, with dashes of Hamilton. Lady M was the original OG influencer, dazzling us with her ever-evolving style, travels and sharp wit. This binge-worthy biopic will immerse you in Lady M’s 18th century letters- juicy DMs of her time- full of cultural and societal gossip. Our Leading Lady shattered norms and set new blazing benchmarks. "Lady Montagu Unveiled" is an empowering, energy-packed, must-see about a truly unique life. Don't miss the hippest historical stage memoir in town!