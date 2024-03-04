Browse events
Labor Day Weekend in New York
Upcoming events
Season "Beach Tag" Ticket Options
4 Mar - 1 Sept
The Rockaway Hotel
New York
From $67.98
TURKEDELIA by Pastoral
Thu, 29 Aug
The Sultan Rooftop
New York
Free
PiNKII, Cecilia Gault, Melissa Brooks
Thu, 29 Aug
Elsewhere - Zone One
New York
$33.99
DJ Mandy
Thu, 29 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Blue Spruce EP Show
Thu, 29 Aug
DROM
New York
$23.49
Taleen + More @ The Woodshop (Early Show)
Thu, 29 Aug
The Woodshop
New York
$25.24
David Cuttino, Deandre Sevon, Rachel Despard, shmay + More @ The Meadows (Early Show)
Thu, 29 Aug
The Meadows
New York
From $25.24
Xhosa / Jade Elliott / Big Sas / Chubnacio / Saso + more
Thu, 29 Aug
Pianos: Showroom
New York
$11.33
Spiter
Thu, 29 Aug
The Kingsland
New York
$20.71
QUESTA, Takeover, not enemies
Thu, 29 Aug
The Sultan Room
New York
$19.57
Why Bonnie
Thu, 29 Aug
Union Pool
New York
$18.54
Jazz Night feat Chauncey Upson
Thu, 29 Aug
Cafe Erzulie
New York
Free
Marked for Death / Jonah Parzen-Johnson
Thu, 29 Aug
NUBLU
New York
$22.66
Cloud Cult (Low Tickets)
Thu, 29 Aug
Le Poisson Rouge
New York
From $32.96
Aux Blood/New Clarity/Jam Poetry/No Coincidense/Rookie Mistake
Thu, 29 Aug
Gold Sounds
New York
$12.36
Never Sleep Alone: Master Class
Thu, 29 Aug
The Box NYC
New York
From $87.55
Buds & Brushes
Thu, 29 Aug
NYCBUD
New York
$12.36
Willy Soul & Friends
Thu, 29 Aug
Xanadu
New York
$23.69
TAINY
Thu, 29 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
Debbie Dopamine | Babyfang | Or Best Offer
Thu, 29 Aug
ALPHAVILLE
New York
$13.60
Warpark, Laurel Canyon, Nihiloceros, and Hot Knives
Thu, 29 Aug
Purgatory
New York
$13.60
Frawst, Distruck, J Piff, Crittermake, J. Milien, TDIMuzik, Nay Blanco + More @ The Woodshop (Late Show)
Thu, 29 Aug
The Woodshop
New York
From Free
Heat House: AQUTIE, Wemi, MadisonLST
Thu, 29 Aug
SILO Brooklyn
New York
From Free
Diontay & LGN + More @ The Meadows (Late Show)
Thu, 29 Aug
The Meadows
New York
From $25.24
Björk Tribute Show
Thu, 29 Aug
C'mon Everybody
New York
$12.36
Turbz + Kupyd
Thu, 29 Aug
Somewhere Nowhere NYC
New York
$42.93
Doom Flower • To The Wedding • Caitlin Starr
Fri, 30 Aug
Union Pool
New York
$18.54
Stephan Jolk w. Khen & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area
Fri, 30 Aug
The Roof at Superior Ingredients
New York
From $24.72
House Matters: BADDIES ONLY @ 1 Hotel Brooklyn
Fri, 30 Aug
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
New York
$22.66
Bryce Vine
Fri, 30 Aug
Summer Club
New York
$38.01
Signs of the Swarm, Cane Hill, Ov Sulfur + More
Fri, 30 Aug
The Meadows
New York
$28.07
Sadfriendd x Lord Distortion, 870Glizzy, Xelishurt, Bruhmanegod
Fri, 30 Aug
The Sultan Room
New York
$19.57
Knitting Factory Presents: Gable Price and Friends, Carver Commodore
Fri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere - Zone One
New York
From $27.40
Witching w/ Viserion and False Gods
Fri, 30 Aug
The Woodshop
New York
$19.57
All Levels Roller Class with Miss'ile Team's Cecile Klaus
Fri, 30 Aug
Xanadu
New York
$33.99
ADULT., Pelada, Nuovo Testamento
Fri, 30 Aug
Ruins at Knockdown Center
New York
$35.80
Mercury in Reggaeton
Fri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
Porterfield, Ilandria, Alana Amore
Fri, 30 Aug
Sleepwalk
New York
$14.73
Yara Bey
Fri, 30 Aug
The Sultan Rooftop
New York
Free
Rackday NYC w/ Eshrack / Kyle Davis / DJ Kmor / Sailor Goon
Fri, 30 Aug
Pianos: Showroom
New York
$11.33
Simona Smirnova New Single Release Show
Fri, 30 Aug
DROM
New York
$23.49
Mx. Nobody VII: Week 3
Fri, 30 Aug
Purgatory
New York
$19.27
Yacht Rock Cruise
Fri, 30 Aug
Xanadu
New York
$32.71
Fiona Moonchild | Burner Herzog | Miniskirt
Fri, 30 Aug
ALPHAVILLE
New York
$13.60
SOCA BRAINWASH NYC - RISE AGAINST THE MACHINE
Fri, 30 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $102.49
Cabros Chicos - Reggaeton on Ludlow - 18+
Fri, 30 Aug
Mehanata
New York
From $22.61
Reggaeton Friday @ The DL
Fri, 30 Aug
The DL
New York
Free
Summer Edition Friday @ The DL
Fri, 30 Aug
The DL
New York
From Free
Summer Friday w/Killah Cam
Fri, 30 Aug
The Delancey
New York
From Free
MeanRed presents DJ Seinfeld
Fri, 30 Aug
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
New York
From $26.78
DJ HYO Boat Party - iBoatNYC
Fri, 30 Aug
Pier 36
New York
From $45.27
Friday at The Stranger
Fri, 30 Aug
The Stranger
New York
From $23.18
Friday Night Music + Dancing feat Flygerian
Fri, 30 Aug
Cafe Erzulie
New York
From Free
Monkey Safari / Tolga / Jimbo James
Fri, 30 Aug
SILO Brooklyn
New York
$33.99
Disco Turco: Bayram Special
Fri, 30 Aug
DROM
New York
$11.75
Young Marco, Maara, Jex Opolis, AceMo (All Night Long), tallbrowndude & friends
Fri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $28.77
Afrobeat Nights NYC
Fri, 30 Aug
The Sultan Room
New York
From $19.57
DANG! A Soulful Electronic Dance Night
Fri, 30 Aug
Baby's All Right
New York
$20.09
Kiko Franco (Labor Day Weekend) (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)
Fri, 30 Aug
Somewhere Nowhere NYC
New York
$69.47
DE LA GHETTO - Labor Day Weekend Party - Live Performance
Fri, 30 Aug
Musica Club NYC
New York
From $39.09
Dreamland Disco Brunch (All Ages)
Sat, 31 Aug
Xanadu
New York
From $13.39
Gareth Emery
Sat, 31 Aug
Summer Club
New York
From $25
The New Colossus Festival Presents Summer Saturdays with Niño Disco, Pop Music Fever Dream, Violette Grim, Lily Desmond, Retail Drugs
Sat, 31 Aug
18th Ward Brewing
New York
Free
Surf Mesa
Sat, 31 Aug
Spring Place
New York
$24.31
Rage of Armageddon 7 Fest
Sat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn Monarch
New York
From $59.23
Dreamland Glow-Up Roller Disco
Sat, 31 Aug
Xanadu
New York
From $13.39
Hot Since 82, Day & Night [Knee Deep in Queens]
Sat, 31 Aug
Knockdown Center
New York
From $30.65
S2O NEW YORK (TWO DAY PASS)
31 Aug - 1 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
$225.06
S2O NEW YORK (SATURDAY) - LOW TICKET WARNING
Sat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $116.91
Ginja
Sat, 31 Aug
The Sultan Rooftop
New York
From Free
Simulakra
Sat, 31 Aug
The Kingsland
New York
$19.57
Saturday Night Adult Skate
Sat, 31 Aug
Xanadu
New York
$28.84
Kiosk - Live in New York
Sat, 31 Aug
Le Poisson Rouge
New York
$95.02
Cosmic Collective X DJ Harrison (solo set)
Sat, 31 Aug
RadioNublu
New York
$17
Paradise Garage Reunion
Sat, 31 Aug
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
$52.74
Reggaeton Saturday @ The DL
Sat, 31 Aug
The DL
New York
Free
Saturday Night @ The DL
Sat, 31 Aug
The DL
New York
From Free
Summer Afterdark w/Edward Askew, Be Free & Mae Rose
Sat, 31 Aug
The Delancey
New York
From Free
BSH 001: Our House (Meduza x James Hype)
Sat, 31 Aug
Brooklyn Storehouse
New York
From $73.65
Saturday at The Stranger
Sat, 31 Aug
The Stranger
New York
From $23.18
Chloé Robinson / DJ ADHD / Baalti
Sat, 31 Aug
SILO Brooklyn
New York
$22.66
Cabros Chicos - Annual All White party
Sat, 31 Aug
Mehanata
New York
$22.61
Elevate Social New York
Sat, 31 Aug
Cafe Erzulie
New York
From $18.54
Shonen Pump #12 - 3rd Anniversary
Sat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn Monarch
New York
From $25.24
Subdocta
Sat, 31 Aug
The Meadows
New York
From $25.24
Headliner TBA (Labor Day Weekend) (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)
Sat, 31 Aug
Somewhere Nowhere NYC
New York
$69.47
Bob Sinclar
Sat, 31 Aug
Marquee New York
New York
$35.13
CATEDRAL DEL PERREO - Labor Day Weekend Party
Sat, 31 Aug
31 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10010
New York
From Free
Latin & Reggaetón Party - Perreo Garden
Sat, 31 Aug
181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States
New York
From Free
The Martinez Brothers
Sun, 1 Sept
Summer Club
New York
From $25
Blue: Open-Air Festival w. SHIMZA, Spencer Brown, Wakyin, Mikey Lion b2b Lee Reynolds + More
Sun, 1 Sept
Under the K Bridge
New York
From $34.92
KC Lights
Sun, 1 Sept
Spring Place
New York
From $15
Eats Everything & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area
Sun, 1 Sept
The Roof at Superior Ingredients
New York
From $24.72
DJ Sprinkles + DJ Aakmael in The Nursery
Sun, 1 Sept
Public Records
New York
From $20.60
S2O NEW YORK (SUNDAY)
Sun, 1 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
New York
From $106.61
David Morales Sunday Mass On The Hudson
Sun, 1 Sept
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
New York
From $45.32
NYNT SUNDAY SOUL SCREAM FINALE w/ TONY & THE KIKI, SKORTS, DJ TENOSH, & JONATHAN TOUBIN DANCE PARTY
Sun, 1 Sept
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Free
DUSTY (North America Tour), RONEN, Brevin Kim
Sun, 1 Sept
The Sultan Room
New York
$31.16
Newtown Radio 15 Year Anniversary
Sun, 1 Sept
Xanadu
New York
Reggaeton Mansion
Sun, 1 Sept
The Delancey
New York
Free