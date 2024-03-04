Labor Day Weekend in New York

Upcoming events

Season "Beach Tag" Ticket Options4 Mar - 1 Sept
The Rockaway HotelNew York
From $67.98
TURKEDELIA by Pastoral Thu, 29 Aug
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Free
PiNKII, Cecilia Gault, Melissa BrooksThu, 29 Aug
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$33.99
DJ MandyThu, 29 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$27.40
Blue Spruce EP ShowThu, 29 Aug
DROMNew York
$23.49
Taleen + More @ The Woodshop (Early Show)Thu, 29 Aug
The WoodshopNew York
$25.24
David Cuttino, Deandre Sevon, Rachel Despard, shmay + More @ The Meadows (Early Show)Thu, 29 Aug
The MeadowsNew York
From $25.24
Xhosa / Jade Elliott / Big Sas / Chubnacio / Saso + moreThu, 29 Aug
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
SpiterThu, 29 Aug
The KingslandNew York
$20.71
QUESTA, Takeover, not enemiesThu, 29 Aug
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Why BonnieThu, 29 Aug
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Jazz Night feat Chauncey UpsonThu, 29 Aug
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Marked for Death / Jonah Parzen-JohnsonThu, 29 Aug
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Cloud Cult (Low Tickets)Thu, 29 Aug
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $32.96
Aux Blood/New Clarity/Jam Poetry/No Coincidense/Rookie MistakeThu, 29 Aug
Gold SoundsNew York
$12.36
Never Sleep Alone: Master ClassThu, 29 Aug
The Box NYCNew York
From $87.55
Buds & BrushesThu, 29 Aug
NYCBUDNew York
$12.36
Willy Soul & FriendsThu, 29 Aug
XanaduNew York
$23.69
TAINYThu, 29 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
Debbie Dopamine | Babyfang | Or Best OfferThu, 29 Aug
ALPHAVILLENew York
$13.60
Warpark, Laurel Canyon, Nihiloceros, and Hot KnivesThu, 29 Aug
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Frawst, Distruck, J Piff, Crittermake, J. Milien, TDIMuzik, Nay Blanco + More @ The Woodshop (Late Show)Thu, 29 Aug
The WoodshopNew York
From Free
Heat House: AQUTIE, Wemi, MadisonLSTThu, 29 Aug
SILO Brooklyn New York
From Free
Diontay & LGN + More @ The Meadows (Late Show)Thu, 29 Aug
The MeadowsNew York
From $25.24
Björk Tribute ShowThu, 29 Aug
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Turbz + KupydThu, 29 Aug
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
$42.93
Doom Flower • To The Wedding • Caitlin StarrFri, 30 Aug
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Stephan Jolk w. Khen & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area Fri, 30 Aug
The Roof at Superior IngredientsNew York
From $24.72
House Matters: BADDIES ONLY @ 1 Hotel BrooklynFri, 30 Aug
1 Hotel Brooklyn BridgeNew York
$22.66
Bryce VineFri, 30 Aug
Summer ClubNew York
$38.01
Signs of the Swarm, Cane Hill, Ov Sulfur + MoreFri, 30 Aug
The MeadowsNew York
$28.07
Sadfriendd x Lord Distortion, 870Glizzy, Xelishurt, BruhmanegodFri, 30 Aug
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Knitting Factory Presents: Gable Price and Friends, Carver CommodoreFri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
From $27.40
Witching w/ Viserion and False GodsFri, 30 Aug
The WoodshopNew York
$19.57
All Levels Roller Class with Miss'ile Team's Cecile KlausFri, 30 Aug
XanaduNew York
$33.99
ADULT., Pelada, Nuovo TestamentoFri, 30 Aug
Ruins at Knockdown CenterNew York
$35.80
Mercury in ReggaetonFri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere - RooftopNew York
$33.99
Porterfield, Ilandria, Alana AmoreFri, 30 Aug
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Yara Bey Fri, 30 Aug
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Free
Rackday NYC w/ Eshrack / Kyle Davis / DJ Kmor / Sailor GoonFri, 30 Aug
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Simona Smirnova New Single Release ShowFri, 30 Aug
DROMNew York
$23.49
Mx. Nobody VII: Week 3Fri, 30 Aug
PurgatoryNew York
$19.27
Yacht Rock Cruise Fri, 30 Aug
XanaduNew York
$32.71
Fiona Moonchild | Burner Herzog | MiniskirtFri, 30 Aug
ALPHAVILLENew York
$13.60
SOCA BRAINWASH NYC - RISE AGAINST THE MACHINEFri, 30 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $102.49
Cabros Chicos - Reggaeton on Ludlow - 18+Fri, 30 Aug
MehanataNew York
From $22.61
Reggaeton Friday @ The DLFri, 30 Aug
The DLNew York
Free
Summer Edition Friday @ The DLFri, 30 Aug
The DLNew York
From Free
Summer Friday w/Killah CamFri, 30 Aug
The DelanceyNew York
From Free
MeanRed presents DJ SeinfeldFri, 30 Aug
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)New York
From $26.78
DJ HYO Boat Party - iBoatNYCFri, 30 Aug
Pier 36New York
From $45.27
Friday at The StrangerFri, 30 Aug
The StrangerNew York
From $23.18
Friday Night Music + Dancing feat FlygerianFri, 30 Aug
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From Free
Monkey Safari / Tolga / Jimbo JamesFri, 30 Aug
SILO Brooklyn New York
$33.99
Disco Turco: Bayram SpecialFri, 30 Aug
DROMNew York
$11.75
Young Marco, Maara, Jex Opolis, AceMo (All Night Long), tallbrowndude & friendsFri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $28.77
Afrobeat Nights NYCFri, 30 Aug
The Sultan RoomNew York
From $19.57
DANG! A Soulful Electronic Dance NightFri, 30 Aug
Baby's All RightNew York
$20.09
Kiko Franco (Labor Day Weekend) (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)Fri, 30 Aug
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
$69.47
DE LA GHETTO - Labor Day Weekend Party - Live PerformanceFri, 30 Aug
Musica Club NYCNew York
From $39.09
Dreamland Disco Brunch (All Ages)Sat, 31 Aug
XanaduNew York
From $13.39
Gareth EmerySat, 31 Aug
Summer ClubNew York
From $25
The New Colossus Festival Presents Summer Saturdays with Niño Disco, Pop Music Fever Dream, Violette Grim, Lily Desmond, Retail DrugsSat, 31 Aug
18th Ward BrewingNew York
Free
Surf MesaSat, 31 Aug
Spring PlaceNew York
$24.31
Rage of Armageddon 7 FestSat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
From $59.23
Dreamland Glow-Up Roller DiscoSat, 31 Aug
XanaduNew York
From $13.39
Hot Since 82, Day & Night [Knee Deep in Queens]Sat, 31 Aug
Knockdown CenterNew York
From $30.65
S2O NEW YORK (TWO DAY PASS)31 Aug - 1 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
$225.06
S2O NEW YORK (SATURDAY) - LOW TICKET WARNINGSat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $116.91
GinjaSat, 31 Aug
The Sultan RooftopNew York
From Free
SimulakraSat, 31 Aug
The KingslandNew York
$19.57
Saturday Night Adult SkateSat, 31 Aug
XanaduNew York
$28.84
Kiosk - Live in New YorkSat, 31 Aug
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$95.02
Cosmic Collective X DJ Harrison (solo set)Sat, 31 Aug
RadioNubluNew York
$17
Paradise Garage ReunionSat, 31 Aug
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
$52.74
Reggaeton Saturday @ The DLSat, 31 Aug
The DLNew York
Free
Saturday Night @ The DLSat, 31 Aug
The DLNew York
From Free
Summer Afterdark w/Edward Askew, Be Free & Mae RoseSat, 31 Aug
The DelanceyNew York
From Free
BSH 001: Our House (Meduza x James Hype)Sat, 31 Aug
Brooklyn StorehouseNew York
From $73.65
Saturday at The StrangerSat, 31 Aug
The StrangerNew York
From $23.18
Chloé Robinson / DJ ADHD / BaaltiSat, 31 Aug
SILO Brooklyn New York
$22.66
Cabros Chicos - Annual All White party Sat, 31 Aug
MehanataNew York
$22.61
Elevate Social New YorkSat, 31 Aug
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From $18.54
Shonen Pump #12 - 3rd AnniversarySat, 31 Aug
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
From $25.24
Subdocta Sat, 31 Aug
The MeadowsNew York
From $25.24
Headliner TBA (Labor Day Weekend) (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)Sat, 31 Aug
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
$69.47
Bob SinclarSat, 31 Aug
Marquee New YorkNew York
$35.13
CATEDRAL DEL PERREO - Labor Day Weekend PartySat, 31 Aug
31 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10010New York
From Free
Latin & Reggaetón Party - Perreo GardenSat, 31 Aug
181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United StatesNew York
From Free
The Martinez BrothersSun, 1 Sept
Summer ClubNew York
From $25
Blue: Open-Air Festival w. SHIMZA, Spencer Brown, Wakyin, Mikey Lion b2b Lee Reynolds + MoreSun, 1 Sept
Under the K BridgeNew York
From $34.92
KC LightsSun, 1 Sept
Spring PlaceNew York
From $15
Eats Everything & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area Sun, 1 Sept
The Roof at Superior IngredientsNew York
From $24.72
DJ Sprinkles + DJ Aakmael in The NurserySun, 1 Sept
Public RecordsNew York
From $20.60
S2O NEW YORK (SUNDAY)Sun, 1 Sept
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $106.61
David Morales Sunday Mass On The HudsonSun, 1 Sept
Circle Line Sightseeing CruisesNew York
From $45.32
NYNT SUNDAY SOUL SCREAM FINALE w/ TONY & THE KIKI, SKORTS, DJ TENOSH, & JONATHAN TOUBIN DANCE PARTYSun, 1 Sept
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
DUSTY (North America Tour), RONEN, Brevin KimSun, 1 Sept
The Sultan RoomNew York
$31.16
Newtown Radio 15 Year AnniversarySun, 1 Sept
XanaduNew York
Reggaeton MansionSun, 1 Sept
The DelanceyNew York
Free