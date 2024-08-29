Browse events
Labor Day Weekend in LA
We’ve got some recommendations for ways to celebrate Labor Day Weekend in LA – take a look.
Upcoming events
Superet
Thu, 29 Aug
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Los Angeles
$16.75
Crash My Car
Thu, 29 Aug
El Cid
Los Angeles
$19.83
Gretchen Klempa (EP release), Annabel Lee
Thu, 29 Aug
Gold-Diggers
Los Angeles
$18.54
Mystic Brew, Chris Powe, Spaceflower
Thu, 29 Aug
The Mint
Los Angeles
$15.45
Locust, Kid606+Alex Pelly, Loopgoat, Arthur King
Thu, 29 Aug
2220 Arts + Archives
Los Angeles
From $14.73
Lovers + Friends! → Every Thursday
Thu, 29 Aug
The Stowaway
Los Angeles
Free
The Dale Crover Band, Rob Crow (of Pinback) Acoustic
Thu, 29 Aug
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$26.78
BreakThru Entertainment: Avery Indigo & Tokyo Riot
Fri, 30 Aug
The Glass House
Los Angeles
$15.95
Midge Ure
Fri, 30 Aug
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$38.63
Ugly Side Up, Cave of Voices, Victory Point, The Last Sector
Fri, 30 Aug
The Mint
Los Angeles
$15.45
Cold Gawd, Britty Drake, Vatican Voss
Fri, 30 Aug
Genghis Cohen
Los Angeles
$14.71
Riot! At the Disco -Emo + Pop Punk Nite
Fri, 30 Aug
1720
Los Angeles
From Free
Run It Up Fridays
Fri, 30 Aug
Los Globos
Los Angeles
From Free
Kulture Klub - The '80s Dance Party
Fri, 30 Aug
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Free
LA’s Only After Hours
Sat, 31 Aug
Los Globos
Los Angeles
From Free
Deep House Brunch POOL PARTY
Sat, 31 Aug
Skybar at Mondrian
Los Angeles
$28.33
SHĀHERI, & Bliss (solo)
Sat, 31 Aug
Gold-Diggers
Los Angeles
$14.84
Warbringer with Bonded by Blood and Intranced
Sat, 31 Aug
The Glass House
Los Angeles
$26.58
Sur Drone, For Real For Real, Gylt
Sat, 31 Aug
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$26.78
Sugaray Rayford with Ladies Sing The Blues, Fatherdaddy
Sat, 31 Aug
The Mint
Los Angeles
From $24.72
Blazed and Confused: Spunk + The Burners + Funds for Jimmy
Sat, 31 Aug
The Paramount
Los Angeles
$14.63
Club Synth: LA's Original Synthesized Music Club
Sat, 31 Aug
The Stowaway
Los Angeles
Free
KC Lights
Sat, 31 Aug
Sound Nightclub
Los Angeles
$22.66
Goodies: Hip Hop + RnB Throwbacks Day Party
Sun, 1 Sept
Resident DTLA
Los Angeles
$17
Hot Dog Sunday
Sun, 1 Sept
El Cid
Los Angeles
$12.36
Deep House Brunch Boat Party ft. Gabriel + Dresden
Sun, 1 Sept
Catalina Classic Cruises
Los Angeles
$73.65
Ann Magnuson present Club 57 Society REUNION
Sun, 1 Sept
Zebulon
Los Angeles
$26.78
Down Time, Caitlin Jemma
Sun, 1 Sept
Gold-Diggers
Los Angeles
$18.54
Evenson, Khal!l
Sun, 1 Sept
Genghis Cohen
Los Angeles
$18.39
Art After Dark: 1st Thursdays (DTLA Art Night)
Sun, 1 Sept
The Stowaway
Los Angeles
$10
Jayda G
Sun, 1 Sept
Sound Nightclub
Los Angeles
$28.33
RE/FORM Summer 2024 w/ Caravel b2b KØZLØV, Cell Injection, Don Woezik, Fatima Hajji, Klaudia Gawlas, Kwartz, Somewhen, & MORE
Sun, 1 Sept
Location TBA, Los Angeles
Los Angeles
From $40.74