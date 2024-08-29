Labor Day Weekend in LA

We’ve got some recommendations for ways to celebrate Labor Day Weekend in LA – take a look.

Upcoming events

SuperetThu, 29 Aug
Permanent Records RoadhouseLos Angeles
$16.75
Crash My CarThu, 29 Aug
El CidLos Angeles
$19.83
Gretchen Klempa (EP release), Annabel LeeThu, 29 Aug
Gold-DiggersLos Angeles
$18.54
Mystic Brew, Chris Powe, SpaceflowerThu, 29 Aug
The Mint Los Angeles
$15.45
Locust, Kid606+Alex Pelly, Loopgoat, Arthur KingThu, 29 Aug
2220 Arts + ArchivesLos Angeles
From $14.73
Lovers + Friends! → Every ThursdayThu, 29 Aug
The StowawayLos Angeles
Free
The Dale Crover Band, Rob Crow (of Pinback) AcousticThu, 29 Aug
ZebulonLos Angeles
$26.78
BreakThru Entertainment: Avery Indigo & Tokyo RiotFri, 30 Aug
The Glass HouseLos Angeles
$15.95
Midge UreFri, 30 Aug
ZebulonLos Angeles
$38.63
Ugly Side Up, Cave of Voices, Victory Point, The Last Sector Fri, 30 Aug
The Mint Los Angeles
$15.45
Cold Gawd, Britty Drake, Vatican VossFri, 30 Aug
Genghis CohenLos Angeles
$14.71
Riot! At the Disco -Emo + Pop Punk NiteFri, 30 Aug
1720Los Angeles
From Free
Run It Up FridaysFri, 30 Aug
Los GlobosLos Angeles
From Free
Kulture Klub - The '80s Dance PartyFri, 30 Aug
ZebulonLos Angeles
Free
LA’s Only After Hours Sat, 31 Aug
Los GlobosLos Angeles
From Free
Deep House Brunch POOL PARTY Sat, 31 Aug
Skybar at MondrianLos Angeles
$28.33
SHĀHERI, & Bliss (solo)Sat, 31 Aug
Gold-DiggersLos Angeles
$14.84
Warbringer with Bonded by Blood and IntrancedSat, 31 Aug
The Glass HouseLos Angeles
$26.58
Sur Drone, For Real For Real, GyltSat, 31 Aug
ZebulonLos Angeles
$26.78
Sugaray Rayford with Ladies Sing The Blues, FatherdaddySat, 31 Aug
The Mint Los Angeles
From $24.72
Blazed and Confused: Spunk + The Burners + Funds for JimmySat, 31 Aug
The ParamountLos Angeles
$14.63
Club Synth: LA's Original Synthesized Music ClubSat, 31 Aug
The StowawayLos Angeles
Free
KC LightsSat, 31 Aug
Sound NightclubLos Angeles
$22.66
Goodies: Hip Hop + RnB Throwbacks Day Party Sun, 1 Sept
Resident DTLALos Angeles
$17
Hot Dog SundaySun, 1 Sept
El CidLos Angeles
$12.36
Deep House Brunch Boat Party ft. Gabriel + DresdenSun, 1 Sept
Catalina Classic CruisesLos Angeles
$73.65
Ann Magnuson present Club 57 Society REUNIONSun, 1 Sept
ZebulonLos Angeles
$26.78
Down Time, Caitlin JemmaSun, 1 Sept
Gold-DiggersLos Angeles
$18.54
Evenson, Khal!lSun, 1 Sept
Genghis CohenLos Angeles
$18.39
Art After Dark: 1st Thursdays (DTLA Art Night)Sun, 1 Sept
The StowawayLos Angeles
$10
Jayda GSun, 1 Sept
Sound NightclubLos Angeles
$28.33
RE/FORM Summer 2024 w/ Caravel b2b KØZLØV, Cell Injection, Don Woezik, Fatima Hajji, Klaudia Gawlas, Kwartz, Somewhen, & MORESun, 1 Sept
Location TBA, Los AngelesLos Angeles
From $40.74