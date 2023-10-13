Kourosh Kanani Quartet

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

The incredible Kourosh Kanani and his amazing band will be providing a mix of world-class jazz guitar, influenced by the Gypsy heritage pioneered by Django Reinhardt. Persian/Irish guitarist Kourosh Kanani currently lives in London and over the last 10 years has been deeply involved in the world of Jazz Manouche, recorded and toured with Gypsy Jazz quartet Latchepen and is also a member of the London Django Collective. He is particularly known for playing fingerstyle blues and ragtime and mesmerising audiences with the speed his fingers glide over the strings.

The Piano Bar Soho is rated in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards as one of the Top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue.