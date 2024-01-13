Kelly Hogan with Scott Ligon & Joel Paterson

Singer/songwriter Kelly Hogan hails from Atlanta, Georgia, but will be remembered for her Midwestern community for ages. In the early 1990s Kelly was a singer and guitarist for the band The Jody Grind then later went on to join the garage rock revivalist group the RockATeens. Hogan found herself in Chicago quickly establishing herself as a vocalist releasing solo albums and collaborating with a long list of the who's who in americana, Neko Case, Drive-By Truckers, Jakob Dylan, The Waco Brothers, Silkworm, Nora O'Connor, Mavis Staples, The Minus 5, The Decemberists, Iron & Wine... She released her fourth album "I Like To Keep Myself in Pain" in 2012, a group of elite session musicians bringing some of the best songwriters songs to life and plays with her vocal band The Flat Five. Hogan now resides in Evansville, Wisconsin with her pups.

Backing her this evening is long-time bandmember Scott Ligon, a member of the famed NRBQ, and one of the top finger style guitar players in the world, Joel Paterson.