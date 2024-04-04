Préparez-vous à vibrer aux rythmes des événements Fete (With Love) au FVTVR, à Paris. D'avril à août, explorez la diversité des genres musicaux avec les plus grands collectifs nocturnes français. Découvrez un mélange de Dembow, d'Amapiano et bien plus encore, qui vous mènera au premier grand Karnaval (With Love) en septembre. Découvrez les joies de la culture du carnaval au cœur de Paris !

Get ready for the vibrant beats of the Fete (With Love) series at FVTVR, Paris. From April to August, explore diverse musical genres with France's leading party collectives. Anticipate a blend of Dembow, Amapiano, and more, leading to the grand Karnaval (With Love) in September. Experience the joy of carnival culture in the heart of Paris!