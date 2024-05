Hailing from the coastal town of Broadstairs (Kent), Johnny Woodham is a talented trumpeter, who cut his teeth performing alongside the likes of Barney Artist, Mr Jukes, Corto Alto, Ego Ella May, Tom Misch, Loyle Carner, Ashley Henry, Jordan Rakei, Tertia May, Subculture & Maisha. Alfies' is proud to present this incredible quartet performing iconic jazz classics.