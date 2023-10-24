Jo Harrop x Nathan Britton

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Join us as the incredible award-winning pianist Nathan Britton, and critically-acclaimed singer Jo Harrop will fill the room with the allure of vintage jazz and the timeless melodies that defined an era. Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting vocals of Jo Harrop, whose velvety tones and soulful delivery channel the spirit of jazz and blues. With each note, Jo effortlessly transports you to a bygone era, evoking the romance, vulnerability, and undeniable charm that made Chet Baker an icon of jazz.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue.